PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Sauk Prairie boys, Watertown girls win tight meet in Baraboo

The Baraboo and Sauk Prairie prep cross country teams will get the next week and a half to rest.
There was no letting up Tuesday, however, as a three-team invitational in Baraboo came down to the wire in both the boys and girls meets. Sauk Prairie scored 30 points to edge out Watertown (31) in the boys race, while the roles flipped and the Gosling girls (36) beat out the Eagles (37) in the second race of the day. The Baraboo girls and boys scored 53 and 73 points, respectively, to take third in both events.
"Although the team scores may not reflect it, we had another amazing meet for ourselves," Baraboo girls coach Julie Faylona said. "One thing is the same about this season, the girls team continues to improve with each meet. I was especially impressed with the competitiveness I saw tonight. With the girls who attained season records, they made huge improvements in times."
Despite the third-place finish, the Baraboo girls had two of the first-three runners across the 5,000-meter finish line. Watertown senior Emma Gilbertsen took first in 21 minutes, 18 seconds, but was quickly followed by Baraboo sophomore Haylie Weyh (21:32), who used her best time of the season to finish second.
"Haylie took it out hard, keeping contact with Watertown," Faylona said. "The look of determination on her face told it all. She was rewarded with her fastest time of the season."
Senior Venna Krayer (21:48) also finished strong to place third overall.
"I saw Venna really pushing herself to maintain contact with that top group," Faylona said. "Venna always takes it out hard, but this time she didn’t fade. She came in almost a minute and half faster than usual."
Sauk Prairie freshman Catherine Gregg (21:51) took fourth to start a parade of Eagles that also included freshman Lexi Been (sixth, 22:36), junior Meadow Liedtke (seventh, 22:38), junior Kassia Marquardt (ninth, 22:56) and sophomore Natalie Curtis (11th, 23:30).
That wasn't quite enough to beat out a Watertown team that backed up Gilbertsen with Autumn Meyers (fifth, 22:00), Gretchen Roost (eighth, 22:43), Mikaylah Fessler (10th, 23:06) and Alaena Robin (12th, 23:32).
Baraboo's top five was rounded out by sophomore Julia School (16th, 23:53), senior Natasha Hess (18th, 24:06) and junior Shaylee Dougherty (19th, 24:52). School and Hess ran together much of the race.
"I saw Julia push herself to stay in front of Natasha, and Natasha push herself to stay on Julia," Faylona said. "As a senior, I know Natasha wanted to have a memorable last home race, and she beat her season record by 14 seconds ... I love how our team can have such a great bond with friendship, but also be so competitive with one another on the course. It makes for a stronger team.
"These girls truly race one another throughout the race, about after it is all done, they also congratulate one another. It shows a lot of their character."
Jack Boerger led the boys race throughout. The Sauk Prairie sophomore started fast in route to a time of 17:28 and a first-place finish. Boerger beat the field by 10 seconds while Sauk Prairie junior Ritchie Wolff (fourth, 18:19), senior Sam Beattie (seventh, 19:08), sophomore Jay Dregney (eighth, 19:12) and sophomore Jonah Richard (10th, 19:23) had enough to beat out Watertown by one point.
A shorthanded Baraboo team was led by senior Cortney Dunnett, who took fifth in 18:29. Junior Evan Exo (20:07) followed in 15th, while senior Jesus Torres (20:27) took 12th, junior Ethan Grunewald (20:52) took 19th and junior Eric Gumz (21:51) took 22nd.
"We're not going to look good on paper tonight, but we were without two of our top three in Daniel Yesipovich and Connor Kleist," Baraboo boys coach Jake Boll said, noting Ethan Sefkar also ran his first race since returning from an injury. "So we took a hit, but we knew that tonight. Our bigger goals are at the end of the season here."
It's going to be a whirlwind for Baraboo and Sauk Prairie, who will both be off until the cumulative event between the five Badger North Conference teams competing this fall on Oct. 17 in Reedsburg. Just two days later, they'll line it up at the WIAA Division 1 Onalaska subsectional meet, while the qualifiers will advance to the Oct. 24 sectional meet in Portage.
"We'll have to figure that out logistically," Boll said of scheduling three races in a week. "In a sport like this, you like to space out competition. We're all going to have to deal with it I guess.
"We'll rest up ... At this point, you call it a taper — less mileage and more speed this time of year. Quick stuff, letting the legs bounce back. So we'll taper for a week and a half knowing that we're going to have to hammer it for a Saturday, Monday, Saturday stretch."
