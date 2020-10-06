PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Sauk Prairie boys, Watertown girls win tight meet in Baraboo

The Baraboo and Sauk Prairie prep cross country teams will get the next week and a half to rest.

There was no letting up Tuesday, however, as a three-team invitational in Baraboo came down to the wire in both the boys and girls meets. Sauk Prairie scored 30 points to edge out Watertown (31) in the boys race, while the roles flipped and the Gosling girls (36) beat out the Eagles (37) in the second race of the day. The Baraboo girls and boys scored 53 and 73 points, respectively, to take third in both events.

"Although the team scores may not reflect it, we had another amazing meet for ourselves," Baraboo girls coach Julie Faylona said. "One thing is the same about this season, the girls team continues to improve with each meet. I was especially impressed with the competitiveness I saw tonight. With the girls who attained season records, they made huge improvements in times."

Despite the third-place finish, the Baraboo girls had two of the first-three runners across the 5,000-meter finish line. Watertown senior Emma Gilbertsen took first in 21 minutes, 18 seconds, but was quickly followed by Baraboo sophomore Haylie Weyh (21:32), who used her best time of the season to finish second.