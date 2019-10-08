Another week, another title for the Sauk Prairie prep boys cross country team.
The Eagles ran away with the large-school championship at Saturday's invitational at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, scoring 65 points to beat out runner-up New Glarus/Monticello (103) in the 13-team meet.
"Ended up being a lot of fun and pretty memorable," Sauk Prairie coach Andy Sherman said of the event. "Boys varsity won and our boys JV in a lightning-shortened race went one through five to run a perfect score after a great start."
Sauk Prairie's Hudson Haas ran to a third-place finish, crossing the 5,000-meter finish line in 16 minutes, 54.3 seconds to beat out 153 individuals. Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld's Christian Patzka took first in 16:14.1, followed by Evansville's Riley Siltman (16:52.6).
All of Sauk Prairie's scorers finished in the top 15. Camden Desroches took seventh in 17:10.8, while Noah Wankerl took 12th in 17:24.8 and Jack Boerger placed 15th in 17:38.7. Sam Beattie rounded out Sauk Prairie's top five, finishing 41st in 18:08.2.
It was the third straight title for the Sauk Prairie boys, who also won in Baraboo Sept. 24 and Reedsburg Sept. 28. The Eagles will look to make it four in a row Saturday at an invitational at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
The Sauk Prairie girls scored 215 points to place ninth, trailing McFarland (67), Mount Horeb (96), Platteville (120), Union Grove (151), Madison Edgewood (159), Prairie du Chien (163), Evansville (183) and Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld (213).
Livia Jurt took 47th in 21:58.3, while Kassie Marquardt (22:04.0) took 50th, Cassie Radl (22:27.1) took 58th, Marissa Howard (22:50.8) took 78th and Trinity Doerre (24:02.8) took 100th.
Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton's Kayci Martensen was the lone girl to beak the 19-minute mark, finishing first in 18:28.1.
