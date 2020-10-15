PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Sauk Prairie wins boys title; Baraboo takes third twice at modified Badger North meet

REEDSBURG — Everybody was back together Thursday.
After a season full of duals and small meets, the five Badger North Conference cross country teams running through the COVID-19 pandemic faced off Thursday at the Hartje Center in Reedsburg.
It went off smoothly, with the Sauk Prairie boys and Beaver Dam girls taking home team titles. The Golden Beavers also swept the individual titles, with Gavin Czarnecki taking first in the 5,000-meter boys race with a time of 17 minutes, 1.93 seconds and Kylie Hackbarth (20:05.90) topping the girls field.
Sauk Prairie cruised to the boys title, scoring 33 points to beat out Portage (62), Baraboo (64), Reedsburg (98) and Beaver Dam (105).
"Sauk is just a really good team this year," Baraboo boys coach Jake Boll said. "Hats off to them, they're just head and shoulders above us this year. We knew that coming into this. Portage we beat twice this year, so we wanted to beat them again.
"That'll be a little motivation for Monday."
While Hackbarth was well ahead of the field in the girls race, the boys event came down to the wire. Czarnecki's time of 17:01.93 was just enough to beat out Sauk Prairie's Jack Boerger (17:04.84). The top five was rounded out by Reedsburg's Caden Schneider (17:45.42), Sauk Prairie's Ritchie Wolff (17:46.21) and Baraboo's Daniel Yesipovich (18:03.15).
Boerger and Wolff had plenty of backup to win the title. Dalton Zirbel (18:15.10) took sixth, followed by Sam Beattie (10th, 18:58.37) and Jay Dregney (11th, 19:04.59) for a Sauk Prairie team that won another conference title despite heavy graduations after last season.
Cortney Dunnett was the second Thunderbird boy to cross the finish line Thursday. The senior's time of 18:24.23 was good for a seventh-place finish in his last conference meet.
"He's been a great leader this year," Boll said. "I can't say enough good things about Cortney."
Evan Exo (12th, 19:15.72), Ethan Grunewald (18th, 19:56.32) and Jesus Torres (23rd, 20:01.62) also scored points for the shorthanded T-Birds.
"We lost our No. 3 man and our No. 5/6 man, so we didn't really have much of a buffer," Boll said, noting Torres had a personal-best time. "Jesus Torres rose to the occasion to fill in. Very proud of Jesus today. Kudos to him. He missed the first half of the season, came on in the second half and now he's contributing."
The Golden Beavers had a big cushion in the girls standings, tallying 29 points while Sauk Prairie (68), Baraboo (79), Portage (87) and Reedsburg (117) rounded out the field.
“I was really happy with how everybody did," Baraboo girls coach Julie Faylona said. "It was a little bit cooler, so I was a little nervous they’d be tight and a little slow, but they got a good warmup in and they did well. We kind of talked about not going out so fast in the beginning. I have a lot of inexperienced runners on the team, so the first initial thought is to get out hard and then they can’t maintain it. So we’ve been working on mile pace, and how the race isn’t won in the first mile.
"And then we also had the strategy of after you hit that two mile, just do a little surge for 200 meters to the bottom of this hill. They really did focus in on those things. We had 10 girls running today, and eight of those 10 girls had a season record.
"We were shooting for third place, and we took third."
Hackbarth won the girls race by more than 45 seconds. Reedsburg's Jenna McBride took second in 20:53.20, followed by Sauk Prairie's Catherine Gregg (21:15.70), Beaver Dam's Makenzi Gritzmacher (21:29.30) and Baraboo senior Venna Krayer (21:31.30).
"Venna always comes on strong at the end of the season," Faylona said of Krayer's season-best run. "Every season of hers has been that way, and she was 15 seconds faster than her season record."
Baraboo sophomore Haylie Weyh was right behind Krayer, taking sixth in 21:37.20. Julia School took a full minute off her season best to take 17th in 22:42.20.
"Man... this girl," Faylona said of School. "She was so new last year that she’s finally kind of understanding how to race.
"She’s amazing at hills, and there’s that little hill and she just flew up that thing.”
Natasha Hess (24:19.60) and Shaylee Dougherty (24:42.90) took 34th and 35th, respectively, while Olivia Hollenback (39th, 24:59.40), Ana Exterovich (40th, 25:02.80), Kezalee Dance (47th, 26:03.90), Hope Bowers (33rd, 27:19.60) and Maya Brown (59th, 30:29.20) also ran for the T-Birds.
"Olivia, who has traditionally been our seventh runner, she’s a freshman and every meet she just improves and improves and improves," Faylona said of Hollenback. "This time, she was 45 seconds faster. That’s a pretty big jump for a freshman on this course.
"Another person I was so happy for was Maya. She’s our 10th runner and she’s been on this team since she was a freshman. It was her last race, she’s not going to be running at subsectionals, so I was so happy she got her season record here.”
It'll be an interesting week ahead, with four of the five teams from Thursday's meet running again Monday at the WIAA Division 1 Onalaska subsectional meet in West Salem. Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie will run, then leave West Salem and clear the course for Sparta, Tomah, Onalaska and Holmen. Once the second race ends, the times will be combined so that two teams — and the top-five individuals not on those teams — will earn a spot in the Oct. 24 Portage sectional.
"Sauk will be fighting against Onalaska and Holmen for the top two teams," Boll said. "Hopefully we can get some people through.
"It's not an ideal year. ... I'm grateful they've done all the planning to make this work."
