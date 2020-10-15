PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Sauk Prairie wins boys title; Baraboo takes third twice at modified Badger North meet

Boerger and Wolff had plenty of backup to win the title. Dalton Zirbel (18:15.10) took sixth, followed by Sam Beattie (10th, 18:58.37) and Jay Dregney (11th, 19:04.59) for a Sauk Prairie team that won another conference title despite heavy graduations after last season.

Cortney Dunnett was the second Thunderbird boy to cross the finish line Thursday. The senior's time of 18:24.23 was good for a seventh-place finish in his last conference meet.

"He's been a great leader this year," Boll said. "I can't say enough good things about Cortney."

Evan Exo (12th, 19:15.72), Ethan Grunewald (18th, 19:56.32) and Jesus Torres (23rd, 20:01.62) also scored points for the shorthanded T-Birds.

"We lost our No. 3 man and our No. 5/6 man, so we didn't really have much of a buffer," Boll said, noting Torres had a personal-best time. "Jesus Torres rose to the occasion to fill in. Very proud of Jesus today. Kudos to him. He missed the first half of the season, came on in the second half and now he's contributing."

The Golden Beavers had a big cushion in the girls standings, tallying 29 points while Sauk Prairie (68), Baraboo (79), Portage (87) and Reedsburg (117) rounded out the field.

