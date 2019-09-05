Molly Stewart was the first Baraboo Thunderbird to cross the finish line Thursday.
The senior's time of 21 minutes, 1.78 seconds was good for ninth out of 179 runners, leading the Baraboo girls to a fifth-place finish out of nine teams at the Norski Invitational in DeForest.
The T-Birds scored 165 points to finish behind Shorewood (45), Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (64), Monona Grove (68) and Waunakee (78).
Baraboo freshman Haylie Weyh used a time of 22:04.04 to finish 24th, while senior Cece Oettinger (22:46.80) took 34th, senior Marie Fadeyeva (23:47.86) took 53rd, junior Venna Krayer (24:24.97) took 67th and sophomore Shaylee Daughtery (24:53.94) took 73rd.
The Baraboo boys didn't bring their full varsity roster, as Garrett Exo, Alec Schmelzer and Max Statz all sat out to rest for Saturday's invitational in Verona. Baraboo scored 178 points to take sixth out of eight teams.
Cortney Dunnett led the T-Birds, taking 17th in 18:36.60. Freshman Derek Gehin (19:04.34) followed in 25th, while sophomore Evan Exo (19:59.54) took 47th, freshman Luke Statz (20:09.46) took 54th, sophomore Ethan Grunewald (20:50.36) took 77th and sophomore Ethan Sefkar (20:54.09) took 80th.
Champion Sauk Prairie had three of the top-five individuals, as Hudson Haas (16:46.25) took second, Camden Desroches (16:52.49) took third and Dalton Zirbel (17:30.18) took fifth. DeForest's John Roth finished first in 16:44.69.
