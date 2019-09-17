Every cross country team in the Badger Conference got a chance to see where they stand Tuesday evening.
The Baraboo High School girls team placed ninth out of 16 teams at the Badger Challenge, which brought the Badger North and Badger South together at Watertown High School. The Baraboo boys placed 12th. Monona Grove swept the event, with Oregon taking second in the girls' meet and Sauk Prairie finishing second on the boys' side.
"This is the first time the girls had to race in the heat, so I wasn't really expecting faster times," Baraboo girls' coach Julia Faylona said. "However, it was impressive that they were able to go out there and get after it."
"The boys got a good workout in tonight," Baraboo boys' coach Jacob Boll said. "It was a quick turnaround from Saturday's meet and they ran tough. We focused on tight groups and a tempo run with consistent mile splits."
Molly Stewart put together Baraboo's best individual finish of the night. The senior crossed the finish line in 21 minutes, 24.38 seconds to place sixth out of 246 runners in the girls' meet.
"Molly was still 20 seconds faster then when we raced here early season," Faylona said.
Freshman Haylie Weyh was next, coming out of the freshman/sophomore race to take 23rd overall in 22:20.38.
"Once again Molly and Haylie medaled in their races," Faylona said. "That is really a confidence booster for hopefully a prediction of what could be at the end of the season conference meet (on Oct. 19)."
Venna Krayer added a time of 23:39.80 for the Baraboo girls, while Cece Oettinger crossed in 23:52.51 and Marie Fadeyeva rounded out the T-Bird top five in 25:25.08.
"I was really impressed with Venna today," Faylona said. "She really ran a strong race. She went out with Cece and finished with such a strong last 800."
Senior Garrett Exo led the Baraboo boys with a 40th-place finish, including taking 26th in the junior/senior race with a time of 19:06.41.
Cortney Dunnett added a time of 19:29.68, while Alec Schmelzer (19:31.32), Max Statz (19:41.21) and Derek Gehin (20:17.81) rounded out the scoring for the T-Birds.
DeForest senior John Roth (16:57.36) took first in the boys' meet, while Fort Atkinson senior Jenna Lovejoy (20:27.86) won the girls' meet.
The T-Birds will be off until they host an invitational Sept. 24 at Baraboo High School.
