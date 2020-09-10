PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Weyh, Dunnett lead Baraboo in Waunakee

The Baraboo prep cross country teams opened their dual-meet schedule with a unique setting and a pair of losses.
With COVID-19 restrictions requiring only one runner to start at a time, the Baraboo girls suffered an 18-61 loss at Waunakee on Thursday, while the boys fell 23-34 to the Warriors.
"This meet definitely was a new experience for the girls," Baraboo girls head coach Julia Faylona said. "No spectators were allowed, so there was no one cheering. The had to race for themselves, and they did. I'm proud of them."
The first two girls across the finish line were Warriors. Kelsey King led the way, crossing the 5,000-meter line in 21 minutes, 55.38 seconds. Anna Vanderhoef wasn't far behind, using a time of 21:57.43 to take second.
Haylie Weyh has led the Baraboo girls in both events this season. A week after taking sixth in a season-opening triangular at Baraboo High School, the sophomore dropped 9 seconds off her time to third Thursday in 22:42.25.
"Haylie was the first runner to go, followed by the No. 1 runner from Waunakee," Faylona said. "This can be a disadvantage with no one starting in front of her, because she has no one to chase. She still was able to keep a competitive mindset."
Weyh was the only T-Bird to crack the top five, as Jordyn Jarvi (22:44.19) took fourth, Lila Branchaw (22:53.11) took fifth and Malia Niles (22:56.68) took sixth to round out Waunakee's top five.
Natasha Hess, who was the fifth Baraboo girl to finish on Sept. 3, was the second T-Bird across the line in Waunakee. The senior dropped her time by 13 seconds to place 12th overall in 24:35.34. Julia School (24:40.89) added a 13th-place finish, while Ana Exterovich (25:10.98) took 15th and Venna Krayer (25:41.99) placed 18th.
"Four girls on our team did improve their times from our Baraboo Tri last week," Faylona said. "Haylie and all of our seniors: Natasha, Venna and Maya. I was especially impressed with Maya Brown (31:12.47) challenging and pushing herself. She is one of our captains on the team, and really set an example. She was able to take almost a minute off her last week's time."
Cortney Dunnett paced the Baraboo boys on Thursday. The senior took second in the boys' meet, as his time of 19:27.02 trailed only Waunakee's Andrew Regnier (19:19.88).
Baraboo's Daniel Yesipovich ran with Dunnett for the second straight meet. The duo flipped their order in Waunakee, with Yesipovich taking third overall with a time of 19:38.44.
The Waunakee boys won with depth, however, as Baylor Smith (19:42.36), Alex Korth (19:48.49), Todd Niles (19:49.33) and Paul Busse (19:53.45) crossed the line in succession.
Baraboo's Connor Kleist ended the string of Warriors, taking eighth overall in 20:10.76.
Waunakee's Carter Blackburn (20:17.41) took ninth, followed by Baraboo's Ethan Grunewald (20:31.29), Evan Exo (20:34.86) and Ethan Sefkar (20:39.52).
The T-Birds will return home Tuesday for a dual meet against Portage.
Pair of postponements
Two Baraboo prep events were postponed due to rain on Thursday.
The girls golf match at Waunakee currently doesn't have a makeup date, while the girls tennis match at Beaver Dam was rescheduled for Sept. 21.
