PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Weyh, Dunnett lead Baraboo in Waunakee

The Baraboo prep cross country teams opened their dual-meet schedule with a unique setting and a pair of losses.

With COVID-19 restrictions requiring only one runner to start at a time, the Baraboo girls suffered an 18-61 loss at Waunakee on Thursday, while the boys fell 23-34 to the Warriors.

"This meet definitely was a new experience for the girls," Baraboo girls head coach Julia Faylona said. "No spectators were allowed, so there was no one cheering. The had to race for themselves, and they did. I'm proud of them."

The first two girls across the finish line were Warriors. Kelsey King led the way, crossing the 5,000-meter line in 21 minutes, 55.38 seconds. Anna Vanderhoef wasn't far behind, using a time of 21:57.43 to take second.

Haylie Weyh has led the Baraboo girls in both events this season. A week after taking sixth in a season-opening triangular at Baraboo High School, the sophomore dropped 9 seconds off her time to third Thursday in 22:42.25.

"Haylie was the first runner to go, followed by the No. 1 runner from Waunakee," Faylona said. "This can be a disadvantage with no one starting in front of her, because she has no one to chase. She still was able to keep a competitive mindset."