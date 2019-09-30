The Baraboo prep cross country teams are starting to turn their attention to the postseason meets.
If Saturday’s meet was any indication, Haylie Weyh, Garrett Exo and the Thunderbirds are going to be a factor at the Oct. 19 Badger North Conference meet and Oct. 26 sectional meet.
The Baraboo girls took second out of seven teams in the large-school division of Saturday’s Reedsburg Invitational. The T-Birds scored 71 points, highlighted by Weyh’s first-place finish in her division, to place just behind Evansville (64).
“Wow, another second-place finish at a large invite,” said Baraboo girls coach Julie Faylona, whose T-Birds also took second at the Sept. 24 invitational in Baraboo. “We did so great at this meet. I am seeing everyone really racing now, and the competitive spirits starting to really shine.”
Weyh was the fourth runner across the finish line of the 5,000-meter race. The freshman’s time of 20 minutes, 54.9 seconds tied her personal record and trailed three runners in the small-school division, led by North Crawford’s Helen Carstens (20:04.6). Weyh was less than a second ahead of Tomah’s Hannah Wilcox-Borg (20:55.8), the runner-up in the large division.
“Haylie is really coming on strong,” Faylona said. “I can’t say enough about how impressive it is to break 21 (minutes) again, especially at this course.”
Venna Krayer also medaled for the Baraboo girls. The junior used a time of 21:58.1 to take seventh in the large-school race, and 13th out of 79 total runners.
“Venna is really getting back to where she should be,” Faylona said. “I talked with Venna and Cece (Oettinger) after the T-Bird Challenge and set the goal for them to break 23 minutes. Venna shattered it, even breaking 22. Venna’s coming on strong now, and I know she is going to keep dropping her times.”
Three Baraboo seniors also placed in the top 32 of the large division. Molly Stewart took 13th in 22:34.4, while Oettinger (22:34.4) took 18th and Marie Fadeyva (23:46.1) took 32nd.
“Cece was right on the goal and followed through,” Faylona said. “She is a senior captain and she knows she has a lot of expectations on her this season. She’s really pulling through for us. Although Molly wasn’t up where she normally is, it was hugely impressive that she was as fast as she was, considering how sick she was last weekend. I am so proud of her for pushing through and racing the best she could on race day. Number five, Marie, is holding her own as our final point scorer. She is doing all she can and was over a minute faster than last year. You can’t ask for anything more than that.”
Baraboo boys coach Jacob Boll said his team also put together its best performance of the season. The T-Birds scored 91 points in the boys’ large-school division to take fourth, trailing Sauk Prairie (36), Madison East (49) and Evansville (79).
Garrett Exo continued to pace the T-Birds. The senior’s time of 17:24.8 was good for fifth place out of 91 runners overall, and fourth out of 48 large-school runners.
“Garrett ran a great race to earn a top-five finish and we closed the gap between him and the rest of our core group,” Boll said.
Max Statz (18:06.3) added an 18th-place finish in the large-school event, while Alec Schmelzer (18:07.2) took 19th, Cortney Dunnett (18:16.9) took 23rd and Derek Gehin (18:33.8) took 27th.
“I was proud of Cortney for going out strong with Alec,” Boll said. “He held on for his best time yet and Max had a great last mile to finish side by side with his teammates. Derek Gehin is having an excellent freshman year. He continues to be in our top five and shave seconds off his time.”
Evansville’s Riley Siltman took first overall in 16:43.8, beating out Sauk Prairie’s Hudson Haas (17:07.6).
BOYS
Large-school team scores — Sauk Prairie 36, Madison East 49, Evansville 79, Baraboo 91, Tomah 105, Reedsburg 162, Portage 181.
Top 10 individuals — 1, Siltman, Evan, 16:44; 2, Haas, SP, 17:08; 3, Desroches, SP, 17:23; 4, Exo, Bar, 17:25; 5, Hanson, ME, 17:28; 6, C. Oser, ME, 17:28; 7, Lenning, Tomah, 17:32; 8, Wankerl, SP, 17:33; 9, Loetscher, ME, 17:35; 10, Boerger, SP, 17:40.
Sauk Prairie: 2, Haas 17:08; 3, Desroches 17:23; 8, Wankerl 17:33; 10, Boerger 17:40; 13, Zirbel 17:56. Baraboo: 4, Exo 17:25; 18, Statz 18:06; 19, Schmelzer 18:07; 23, Dunnett 18:17; 27, Gehin 18:34. Reedsburg: 12, C. Schneider 17:49; 30, Brunner 18:50; 33, R. Schneider 18:55; 43, Horzewski 20:10; 44, Stelling 20:35.
GIRLS
Large school team scores — Evansville 64, Baraboo 71, Madison East 94, Sauk Prairie 95, Reedsburg 105, Portage 113, Tomah 116.
Top 10 individuals — 1, Weyh, Bar, 20:55; 2, Wilcox-Borg, Tomah, 20:56; 3, McBride, Reed, 21:19; 4, Marquardt, SP, 21:38; 5, Jurt, SP, 21:39; 6, Hazard, Evan, 21:51; 7, Krayer, Bar, 21:58; 8, Goldthorpe, Por, 21:58; 9, Gasser, Reed, 21:59; 10, Reiner, ME, 22:00.
Baraboo: 1, Weyh 20:55; 7, Krayer 21:58; 13, Stewart 22:34; 18, Oettinger 22:52; 32, Fadeyva 23:46. Sauk Prairie: 4, Marquardt 21:38; 5, Jurt 21:39; 19, Radl 22:52; 27, Howard 23:04; 40, Lohr 24:26. Reedsburg: 3, McBride 21:19; 9, Gasser 21:59; 26, Campbell 23:03; 30, Moon 23:19; 37, Cunningham 24:13.
