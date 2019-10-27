MADISON — The WIAA Division 1 Madison West cross country sectional is loaded with talent.
Baraboo High School couldn't navigate its through to state despite a strong showing in their final meet of the season. A pair of Baraboo girls — Haylie Weyh and Molly Stewart — broke the school record to lead the Thunderbirds to 203 points and a seventh-place finish out of 12 teams. The Baraboo boys finished 10th with 261 points.
"The girls just did amazing," Baraboo girls coach Julie Faylona said. "What a way to finish our season. ... The girls raced for our seniors — Molly and Cece (Oettinger) — so I knew their hearts were in it. I am so proud of everyone."
Middleton scored 32 points to win the girls sectional title, and will be joined by Madison West (60) at Saturday's state meet in Wisconsin Rapids. Middleton (35) and Madison West (73) also qualified for the boys state meet.
Weyh owns the new Baraboo girls school record and finished six spots shy of qualifying for state as an individual. The freshman crossed the 5,000-meter finish line in 20 minutes, 28.8 seconds to place 20th out of 84 runners. Isabel Schmelzer, a 2014 Baraboo graduate, held the previous record of 20:37.
"Just outstanding," Faylona said of Weyh's day. "She had the goal of just putting it all out there and leaving everything on the course. She did exactly that. She definitely is a tough runner and has the drive and spirit to be competitive. I'm excited to see how far she can take it throughout her high school years. She's really made a mark as a freshman."
Weyh was the 11th-fastest girl from non-qualifying teams, while the top five advance to state. Those spots went to Madison Memorial's Annika Cutforth (fifth, 19:25.4), Tomah's Hannah Wilcox-Borg (seventh, 19:35.1), Monona Grove's Peighton Nelson (eighth, 19:40.0), Madison Memorial's Natalie Rhodes (10th, 19:44.1) and Waunakee's Emma Bertz (11th, 19:45.3). Middleton sophomore Lauren Pansegrau, the lone girl to break 18 minutes, won the individual title in 17:54.7.
Stewart was the 12th-fastest non-qualifier. The senior's time of 20:31.4 was the second-fastest in program history and good for a 22nd-place finish.
"I'm so happy for Molly as a senior to finish off her high school cross country career with a personal record," Faylona said. "She just works so hard in and out of the season that this is the perfect reward. Molly is one that will never stop racing, so although this is her high school PR, I know it wont be her last PR."
Junior Venna Krayer came in 35th at 21:21.2, followed by senior Cece Oettinger (62nd, 22:28.0), sophomore Shaylee Dougherty (64th, 22:44.6), junior Aria Schindler (66th, 22:55.3) and junior Natasha Hess (68th, 23:02.2).
"Shaylee Dougherty and Natasha Hess also got personal records," Faylona said. "Both girls got their fastest times at this meet last year, and they did it again. "This is really reassuring for spring track and next year cross (country)."
Garrett Exo led the Baraboo boys, as he has all season. The senior used a time of 17:15.3 to place 22nd out of 83 runners.
DeForest senior John Roth (16:05.1) won the boys title, while the final individual qualifying spot went to Monona Grove junior Eli Traeder (12th, 16:48.6).
Baraboo senior Alec Schmelzer took 52nd in 18:03.1, followed by junior Max Statz (56th, 18:09.8), junior Cortney Dunnett (61st, 18:15.3), freshman Daniel Yesipovich (70th, 18:22.8), freshman Derek Gehin (75th, 18:51.2) and senior Malachi Krayer (77th, 19:04.2).
