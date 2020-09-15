PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Yesipovich, Dunnett go head-to-head to lead Baraboo over Portage

“I told the boys, it really doesn’t matter (who wins) in a race like that. You’re teammates, so whoever gets first or second, it’s three points either way. But it’s really nice to see them pushing each other and that camaraderie. The competition between them was fun to see.”

Once the high of their photo finish settled in a bit, Baraboo’s leaders doubled back to watch their teammates clinch the victory.

They didn’t have to wait long for the next wave of Thunderbirds to come in. After Portage’s Jeremy Saloun (18:57) and Jacob Goldthorpe (19:26) took third and fourth, respectively, Baraboo’s Connor Kleist (19:33), Ethan Grunewald (19:55) and Evan Exo (20:04) crossed the line in order.

“There were a lot of guys out here that had really good finishes,” Dunnett said. “Connor Kleist had a really good race today. It was great seeing him run, he was right behind me for most of it. It’s fun just being able to see these guys come in after a great race. It’s something they should be proud about.”

Ethan Sefkar, Baraboo’s sixth runner, added a seventh-place finish (20:04).