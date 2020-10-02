PREP FOOTBALL: Baraboo beats Edgewood to start 2-0 for first time since 2006

Steve Turkington knew that Baraboo’s 2020 prep football season — if it happened — had a chance to be special.
The head coach is now getting a chance to see it, as Baraboo improved to 2-0 for the first time in 14 years with Friday’s 33-0 home win over Madison Edgewood on Homecoming night at Beryl Newman Stadium.
“Before the season, when I was worrying about COVID and everything, I felt like: this is the team,” Turkington said of how nice it’s been to watch his team after the uncertainty and delayed start to the season. “This is the one.”
The T-Birds (2-0) have looked like the team through two weeks, backing up last week’s 21-3 win at Sauk Prairie with Friday’s dominant performance. The Edgewood (1-1) win was Baraboo’s first shutout since a 21-0 win at Sauk Prairie on Sept. 7, 2012, and most lopsided win since a 39-0 victory at Wisconsin Dells on Aug. 25, 2006.
The tone was set from the game’s opening possession, as the Baraboo defense was flying around to force an Edgewood three-and-out.
The T-Birds struck quickly once they got their hands on the ball. Quarterback Luna Larson broke outside for a 12-yard run, then Campbell Koseor went up the middle for a 45-yard touchdown run that gave Baraboo a 6-0 lead with 8 minutes, 52 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The energy didn’t leave the Baraboo sideline. Quinn Mueller and Jake Schaefer combined for a sack on the ensuing Edgewood possession, as the Baraboo defense got off the field quickly again.
The T-Birds marched 75 yards on their next possession despite recovering a pair of their own fumbles, including one that Larson converted into a first down. Larson also found Mueller for a 24-yard reception, then capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter.
The extra-point attempt was fumbled, but Larson, the holder, ran it in for a 2-point conversion to give Baraboo a 14-0 advantage with 11:56 to play in the half.
Koseor snuffed out the first two plays of Edgewood’s next drive, but the Crusaders struck big when quarterback Ben Hanson threw to Jackson Trudgeon behind the line of scrimmage. Trudgeon tossed it to Will Hartman, who had a game-high 73 receiving yards, down the left sideline for a huge completion down to the 25-yard line. The Baraboo defense stiffened from there, forcing a turnover on downs after an incompletion on a fourth down from the 31-yard line.
“Campbell’s such a smart player, and he’s physical,” Turkington said of Koseor’s defensive presense. He’s able to sniff some plays out. ... Having Campbell and Luna, they’re very similar, and then we’ve got Gabe Fitzwilliams in there too and he’ll make up for those guys if I’m sending them with pressure. He seems to make a ton of plays. I’ve got three really good inside linebackers.”
The Baraboo offensive line started to make its presence known, paving the way for a 69-yard drive that was all on the ground with the exception of a 6-yard pass to Koseor. Larson capped it off again, running it in from 12 yards out to give the T-Birds a 20-0 advantage with 5:59 to go in the half. The junior quarterback carried the ball 20 times for a game-high 125 yards, and completed 10-of-15 passes for 78 yards.
The T-Birds’ next possession ended with a blocked punt that put Edgewood deep in Baraboo territory. The Crusaders took over at the 19 with 1:53 remaining, but they threw three incomplete passes before missing a 35-yard field goal.
Baraboo took the 20-0 lead into halftime, then continued to pound the ball and play defense.
The defense continued to cause havoc, including a Kane Mahoney sack late in the third quarter that led to a punt. However, the ensuing drive ended abruptly when Baraboo fumbled at the Edgewood 34-yard line on the first play of the fourth quarter.
But the defense held again, and Mahoney gave Baraboo breathing room with a 10-yard touchdown run with 7:27 to go. Mahoney finished the night with 15 carries for 101 yards while adding two catches for 10 yards.
“He’s an outstanding runner. I didn’t realize he was that good to be honest with you,” Turkington said of Mahoney, who took on a larger role in the absence of starting running back Owen Nachtigal. “Owen was out with his hit last week, which was a disappointment because I felt that was not an illegal hit, but either way, Kane stepped up. We have this next-man-up mentality right now. We can play anybody on this team. We’ve got a lot of depth.”
Backup quarterback Caden Agnew capped the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run with 1:10 to play. Luke Stelling tacked on the extra point to sew up the 33-0 win.
The T-Birds are 2-0 for the first time since they beat Wisconsin Dells and River Valley in the first two weeks of the 2006 season. They also matched the win total from last year’s 2-7 season. They ended 2019 with a 45-14 home win over Mount Horeb/Barneveld, giving them three straight wins overall.
“This is the first time we’ve had a big senior and a big junior class,” Turkington said of what makes this team different. “There’s about 20 kids in each class, and they’re all really good football players. They love playing the game, they work hard and they do all the things that we ask them to do. Now it’s showing on the field. Hopefully we can keep it rolling.”
Baraboo will host Lakeside Lutheran, which was 1-0 entering Friday’s home game against Watertown Luther Prep, next week.
Reedsburg 41, Sauk Prairie 6
Reedsburg got in the win column thanks to a 402-yard performance in a 41-6 Homecoming win over Sauk Prairie (0-2).
The Beavers (1-1) took control with a 21-point second quarter, while Miles Raup ran for 104 yards on 12 carries, and Bryant Yanke threw for 142 yards and ran for 78.
