PREP FOOTBALL: Baraboo beats Edgewood to start 2-0 for first time since 2006

The Baraboo offensive line started to make its presence known, paving the way for a 69-yard drive that was all on the ground with the exception of a 6-yard pass to Koseor. Larson capped it off again, running it in from 12 yards out to give the T-Birds a 20-0 advantage with 5:59 to go in the half. The junior quarterback carried the ball 20 times for a game-high 125 yards, and completed 10-of-15 passes for 78 yards.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The T-Birds’ next possession ended with a blocked punt that put Edgewood deep in Baraboo territory. The Crusaders took over at the 19 with 1:53 remaining, but they threw three incomplete passes before missing a 35-yard field goal.

Baraboo took the 20-0 lead into halftime, then continued to pound the ball and play defense.

The defense continued to cause havoc, including a Kane Mahoney sack late in the third quarter that led to a punt. However, the ensuing drive ended abruptly when Baraboo fumbled at the Edgewood 34-yard line on the first play of the fourth quarter.

But the defense held again, and Mahoney gave Baraboo breathing room with a 10-yard touchdown run with 7:27 to go. Mahoney finished the night with 15 carries for 101 yards while adding two catches for 10 yards.