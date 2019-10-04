The DeForest prep football team played nearly a perfect half Friday.
The Norskies buried Baraboo in the opening 24 minutes, going into the locker room with a 49-0 lead on the way to handing the Thunderbirds a 49-14 Badger North Conference loss on Homecoming at Baraboo High School.
"I think they're the best team we've played," Baraboo coach Steve Turkington said after the loss. "Their defense is outstanding. The way they come off the ball and they hit you and knock you back. They all run to the ball, and they've got these big kids with long arms that are all shedding blocks."
The Norskies (7-0, 5-0 Badger North) set the tone on their first offensive play of the night, as junior running back Gabe Finley broke loose for a 56-yard touchdown run and Jagger Lokken tacked on the extra point to give the Norskies a 7-0 lead 2 minutes, 2 seconds into the game.
"I went to the sideline to look at what went wrong ... and they just blocked everybody," Turkington said. "The only person that wasn't blocked was the backside corner, and that's the way you want to design it. So everybody is blocked and he just runs through there. And their running back is a tough kid. ... We were in the right spot a number of times in the first half to make the tackle ... but we hit him, we fall off and he runs for another 5 yards — or 10 or 20."
The Norskies' second possession started at the Baraboo 39-yard line thanks to a quick defensive stand and a nice punt return. The Baraboo defense nearly held, forcing a fourth-and-2 before an encroachment penalty gave DeForest a new set of downs inside the 10-yard line. Alex Endres took advantage with a 5-yard touchdown run that gave the Norskies a 14-0 lead with 5:40 to play in the first half.
DeForest put the game away with a 35-point second quarter. The Norskies converted three third downs on their opening drive of the quarter, including a third-and-12 that resulted in a 23-yard touchdown pass from Trey Schroeder to Lane Larson with 10:07 to play.
The Baraboo offense finally gave the defense a break on their fourth drive of the night. Baraboo junior Clayton Teasdale returned the kickoff to the 37-yard line, then the T-Birds turned to Luna Larson's arm. The sophomore quarterback spread the ball around, completing passes to Jamos Rave, Graham Langkamp and Owen Nachtigal before running for a first down to the DeForest 23-yard line. Baraboo's drive ended there, as a DeForest defense that entered the night allowing just 3.3 points per game stiffened and forced the T-Birds to turn it over on downs.
"We had some ideas about how we wanted to do that," Turkington said of the successes in the passing game. "It materialized pretty well. ... The passing game is coming along, and hopefully it helps our run game."
The Norskies answered with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Schroeder to Logan Bierman. DeForest's defense scored a touchdown of its own on the ensuing Baraboo possession, as Deven Magli returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown. After a Baraboo three-and-out, Schroeder added a 2-yard touchdown run with 32 seconds to play.
The Norskies had one more in them, thanks to a special teams turnover. Adam Szepieniec recovered a fumble at the 22-yard line on the kickoff return, eventually leading to Finley's 1-yard touchdown run with 5 seconds remaining that gave the Norskies a 49-0 halftime lead.
Baraboo got a chance to find some footing in a second half that was played with a running clock and without DeForest's starters. The T-Birds scored just the fourth and fifth touchdowns that DeForest has allowed this season.
The first came on Larson's 69-yard run down the right sideline on a third-and-12. Langkamp added the extra point to bring Baraboo within 49-7 with 52 seconds to play in the third quarter.
The final scoring play of the night was set up by a 56-yard pass from Larson to Langkamp. After a completion to Kane Mahoney, Campbell Koseor finished the drive off with a 1-yard touchdown run. Langkamp added the extra point with 4:59 remaining.
Baraboo will play for the Old River Jug next week at Reedsburg (5-2, 3-2), which took unbeaten Waunakee to the wire Friday. The T-Birds won the jug last year, notching a 14-12 win to clinch their first WIAA playoff berth in 12 years.
"Our kids have been good all season long. ... They just show up to work," Turkington said. "This team's been pretty even-keeled all the way through, so we're proud of that effort. And we're playing for the jug next week, with the rivalry game. And then the next game is Senior Night, and obviously our guys want to send the seniors out with a win. Motivation's not a problem for these guys."
