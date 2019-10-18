There are no meaningless games when some athletes are playing their final game of organized football.
The Baraboo prep football team’s nine seniors went out with a high note Friday, closing their careers with a 45-14 Badger North Conference win over visiting Mount Horeb/Barneveld.
“Senior Night kind of puts it into perspective,” Baraboo coach Steve Turkington said after the win. “You realize you don’t get to coach those guys anymore, and you miss them already. ... Especially this senior group, they’re good kids. ... They’re quality kids and you just love them, so you don’t want to see them go.
“I was thinking, let’s send the seniors out with a positive game that they can feel proud of, and then the other one is to go into the offseason with something positive for the young guys.”
The outcome was never in doubt, as the Thunderbirds (2-7, 2-5 Badger North) tied their season high in points by the end of the first half, forcing three turnovers on the way to scoring 24 first-half points.
“That was fun,” Turkington said. “It felt like we reached our potential for the first time. We could see it happening in practice, but we played two teams in the last two weeks that are state potential teams in Reedsburg and DeForest.
“We knew we were getting better, but we were playing against really good teams that are senior loaded. ... Finally, when we played somebody that was comparable, it wasn’t a comparable score. Our guys were playing lights out.”
Mount Horeb/Barneveld’s first possession ended when Baraboo’s Campbell Koseor forced a fumble and Owen Nachtigal recovered it at the 37-yard line with 7 minutes, 35 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Baraboo couldn’t capitalize, as the Vikings’ Nick Flaherty broke up a Luna Larson pass on fourth-and-14 from the 41-yard line.
MH/B’s ensuing possession ended on another big play by the Baraboo defense. Quinn Mueller broke up a pass on third down, then the T-Birds rallied to the ball when Vikings punter Cris Pertusatti attempted to run left.
Baraboo took over at the MH/B 31-yard line and quickly took advantage. Nachtigal found the end zone with a 17-yard touchdown run up the middle and Graham Langkamp kicked the extra point to give the T-Birds a 7-0 lead with 3:56 remaining in the first quarter.
The Vikings’ next possession found them facing a fourth-and-6 from the 39-yard line when Flaherty found Joey Henderson for a 32-yard completion down to the 29. MH/B (1-8, 1-6) converted another fourth down, getting all the way to the 3-yard line after a Baraboo facemask.
But the defense stiffened, as Larson and a host of T-Birds combined for a tackle for a loss, Langkamp forced Henderson to make a catch out of bounds, and Larson and Joe White Eagle brought Flaherty down as the Vikings turned it over on downs.
You have free articles remaining.
“Luna Larson made a huge difference on defense,” Turkington said of the sophomore linebacker/quarterback. “And the offensive line was blocking well and the backs were hitting the holes. ... Everything kind of came together.”
Baraboo’s next possession went 93 yards over 3:58. The T-Birds converted several first downs before Nachtigal broke free down the left sideline for a 44-yard touchdown run that gave the T-Birds a 14-0 lead with 5:34 to play in the half.
MH/B was driving until Ben Florencio recovered a fumble to give Baraboo the ball at its own 36-yard line with 2:05 remaining. Several plays later, Larson was in the end zone after a 57-yard run. Langkamp kicked the extra point to give the T-Birds a 21-0 lead with 1:17 to go.
The Vikings fumbled on back-to-back plays on their next possession. They recovered the first, but Baraboo pounced on the next and set up shop at the MH/B 21-yard line with 20 seconds to go.
A pass interference on a pass to Langkamp gave the T-Birds the ball at the 12-yard line with 4 seconds to play. Langkamp kicked a 29-yard field goal as time expired to give Baraboo a 24-0 lead at halftime.
Nachtigal extended the lead to 31-0 with a 57-yard touchdown run with 5:14 to go in the third quarter.
The Vikings, who were shut out five times this season, scored their first points with a third-quarter defensive touchdown. Sam Mrochek returned an interception 52 yards for a touchdown, and Flaherty ran in the two-point conversion to briefly cut the deficit to 31-8.
Nate McCauley scored the final two touchdowns of the night for the T-Birds. The senior ran up the middle for 47 yards with 56 seconds to go in the third, then added a 1-yard touchdown with 6:19 left.
The Vikings scored on a trick play with 26 seconds remaining, as Gunnar Bagstad completed a pass to Flaherty, who flipped it to Tanner Gassman for a 48-yard touchdown run to provide the final score of 45-14.
The T-Birds, who finished fifth in the Badger North, reached the 40-point mark for the first time since a 42-10 win at Sauk Prairie on Sept. 16, 2016. They also ended a 13-game losing streak against the Vikings, a run that dated back to Baraboo’s 31-13 win in Mount Horeb on Oct. 6, 2006.
“At the end, I was trying to get as many kids in the game as possible, just to give them an opportunity to play under the lights,” Turkington said. “Then they hold onto that and hopefully they work really hard in the weight room, compete in their other sports as hard as they can, and then we’re ready to roll next year because we’re going to have a lot of experienced kids.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)