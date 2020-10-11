PREP FOOTBALL: Baraboo comes up just short in 20-19 loss to Sussex Hamilton

The Baraboo football team doesn't get many Division 1 opponents on its schedule.
The Thunderbirds didn't wilt when one was placed on it about 50 hours before kickoff, taking Sussex Hamilton to the wire in 20-19 non-conference loss on Saturday at Beryl Newman Stadium.
"It was just little missed opportunities," Baraboo coach Steve Turkington said, noting he was proud of his team for battling against a school with about 500 more students. "I'm really, really proud of the kids' effort because that's a Division 1 program, there are 1,500 kids in their school, and they're rotating quality guys all game while our guys are gassed. Our guys are gassed and they gave everything they had in that game. So at the end of the day, it's like, yeah we made mistakes and missed some opportunities, but we're super proud of them. I think we showed we can hang with the big boys."
The Thunderbirds (2-1) didn't just hang as they led or were tied for a significant portion of the day. That was until Nate Kollath threw a jump ball in the right side of the end zone and Alex Eichmann came down with it for a 15-yard touchdown that gave the Chargers (1-2) a 20-19 lead with 6 minutes, 54 seconds left to play.
The T-Birds took over at their own 36-yard line with to play, but the drive quickly stalled, and Turkington trusted his defense enough to punt on fourth-and-3 from the Baraboo 43-yard line.
The defense came through, taking advantage of a quick Chargers false start to force a three-and-out. Owen Nachtigal fair caught the ensuing punt at the 50-yard line, where Baraboo set up its final drive with 3:14 to go.
The T-Birds turned to the senior running back, who had 25 carries for 85 yards on the day, as he carried it on three consecutive plays to pick up a first down.
Looking to keep rolling, Luna Larson was stopped on a quarterback keeper for what turned out to be his final play of the day. The junior, who is getting NCAA Division I offers as a linebacker, cramped up with 1:35 remaining and had to leave the game with Baraboo facing a second-and-9 at the Hamilton 37-yard line.
"Luna cramped up the last two plays, so that's tough," Turkington said of Larson, who completed 7 of 15 passes for 142 yards while carrying the ball 20 times for 54 yards. "But that shows you how hard he played. He's just totally exhausted. I almost feel like he needs a couple days off this week in practice, because he's going to be tired out."
Caden Agnew, who had a 5-yard touchdown run late in a 33-0 Week 2 win over Madison Edgewood, checked in under center. The junior handed it off twice to Nachtigal, who gained 5 yards before a 1-yard loss forced the T-Birds into a fourth-and-6 from the 35.
Agnew evaded pressure but was unable to find a receiver and his pass fell incomplete. Hamilton took over with under a minute to play and was able to kneel twice to secure its first win of the season.
The teams were nearly even statistically. Hamilton outgained Baraboo, 326-291, while the T-Birds had 10 first downs to the Chargers' nine. Each team had four penalties, while the only turnover of the night went Baraboo's way, as Brady Henry intercepted a third-down pass to end Hamilton's first drive of the night.
The T-Birds took over at the Hamilton 28-yard line and turned the turnover into points. Larson found junior Riley Weyh to convert a crucial fourth-and-7 down to the 16-yard line. A few plays later, Campbell Koseor was in the end zone after a 2-yard touchdown plunge for a 6-0 lead with 8:00 remaining in the first quarter after the hold was fumbled on the extra-point attempt.
Hamilton, which plays in the Greater Metro Conference, started to get its fast-paced offense on track, something the T-Birds don't typically see — and didn't know they'd see until Thursday. Baraboo was all set to host Lakeside Lutheran (2-0) this week, but the Warriors pulled out of the game just before 12 p.m. Thursday due to complications with COVID-19. It didn't take Turkington and Baraboo athletic director Jim Langkamp long to decide they would host Hamilton on Saturday.
"It was like, 'OK, let's roll,'" Turkington said of what the kids' attitude was during the uncertainty. "That was the message we wanted to send. 'Fourth-and-goal every day' is our motto this season … So it's like, the next play is fourth-and-goal ... offensively, defensively, we've got to make a play. And in the weight room and in practice, take every rep like it's your last. So when it was decision time, Jim Langkamp and I were on the phone, deciding, 'Should we schedule another game?' and it was like, 'Fourth-and-goal, let's go, let's find another opponent, let's play anybody.' That's just our mentality around here right now, which is great."
However, it left the T-Birds little time to change gears after spending most of the week preparing for Lakeside Lutheran.
"We only had 24 hours to put in the game plan against a really tough opponent," Turkington said. "It was one of those things where it was a quick adjustment. Another part of it is how proud I am of the kids for how quickly they adjusted. We've got smart kids on this team. They adjust and they're resilient through adversity, and you see it with the COVID situation. Tell them to wear a mask, tell them they've got to do things differently, and they'll do it, they come through every time. I actually think adults should look at our kids and say, 'Hey, I could be like that.' They inspire me sometimes, because I don't always feel like doing this stuff. And they want to play, so they do the right thing all the time."
The T-Birds' defense held up early, but Hamilton took advantage when its third possession of the afternoon started at the Baraboo 34-yard line. Kollath scrambled for 9 yards, then found Adam Jeter for a 13-yard reception. The duo connected twice more, including on a 6-yard touchdown pass with 4:40 left in the opening quarter. It was the first touchdown Baraboo had given up this season, and Ty Hennings made the extra point to give the Chargers a 7-6 lead.
Neither team found much success the rest of the half before Hamilton eventually broke through in the third quarter as it took advantage of a short field to early in the second half.
After a Luke Wroblewski interception the Chargers needed just one play to find pay dirt as Quantell Booker rattled off a 40 touchdown scamper with 6:49 to play in the quarter; however, the extra point was no good to keep the T-Birds within 13-6.
Baraboo wasted little time knotting things up as Larson found Nachtigal on a short screen pass. Nachtigal did the rest as he followed his blockers 80 yards and dove for the pylon with 3:42 to go in the quarter. Luke Stelling tacked on the extra point to tie the game at 13.
The T-Birds regained the lead on the first play of the fourth quarter as they again took to the air with Larson finding Weyh for a 32-yard touchdown with 11:54 remaining. The extra point failed, allowing the Chargers to go ahead when Hennings made the kick after Eichmann's touchdown.
"We had some missed tackles on the last drive that they scored on, we had a couple missed extra points, we had a missed opportunity when we had the ball down on this end and we didn't pick up a first down, and I think there were some opportunities in the beginning of the game too," Turkington said of what could have flipped the final score. "Some of our coverage on kicks and punts gave them field advantage for most of the game — we were defending half the field a lot. Missed blocks and just all kinds of stuff, but that's just on us as coaches to make sure that doesn't happen again. I take ownership of this."
The T-Birds, who were 2-0 for the first time since 2006 entering Saturday, will play for the Old River Jug when they welcome Reedsburg (1-2) to town Friday. The teams will break a tie in the rivalry, as the neighboring schools are 63-63-6 in the all-time series. The schools have played each other every season since 1919 — a year after Reedsburg canceled all but one game due to the Spanish flu.
"They're going to be tired and sore from this," Turkington said of how he expects his team to bounce back from its first loss of the season. "But it doesn't take much to motivate you for Reedsburg week."
