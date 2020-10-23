PREP FOOTBALL: Baraboo controls line of scrimmage to roll over Sauk Prairie

PRAIRIE DU SAC — Baraboo knows exactly what kind of football team it is this season.
It was all on display Friday night, as the Thunderbirds played shutdown defense, ran for 292 yards and picked up 18 first downs to claim a 35-0 win over Sauk Prairie in Prairie du Sac.
“This is kind of what I always envisioned for a football team — for my personal style as a head coach,” Baraboo head coach Steve Turkington said after the T-Birds improved to 4-1 for the first time since 1996. “Play tough defense and run the ball really well. This is what I wanted, and these kids are executing.”
The T-Birds (4-1) looked at home in a game that was moved to Sauk Prairie’s new turf stadium due to poor field conditions in Baraboo. They had plenty of traction on the road, running all over the Eagles (0-5) for a number of long drives.
Baraboo’s first drive of the night took 7 minutes, 17 seconds, and ended in the end zone. Owen Nachtigal and Luna Larson did much of the work, sharing the load as the Baraboo offensive line frequently created holes. Larson, a junior quarterback, got the last carry, turning a fourth-and-11 into a 12-yard touchdown run with 2:27 to play in the first quarter. Nachtigal ran in the two-point conversion to give Baraboo an 8-0 lead.
Sauk Prairie threatened on its next possession. Owen Diehl returned the kickoff to the 37-yard line before quarterback Damien Wright-Rodriguez ran for 10 yards to pick up a first down. But the drive ended at the 48-yard line, as a fumbled snap was recovered by Quinn Mueller and Baraboo took over at the Sauk Prairie 41-yard line with 1:13 to go in the first.
The T-Birds got deep into Sauk Prairie territory on a nice completion from Larson to Riley Weyh, who took it down to the 13. However, Larson fumbled the ensuing carry and Sauk Prairie’s Kyle Breunig, who also forced a fumble in the first quarter, recovered it at the two-yard line.
Baraboo’s defense didn’t give up anything, forcing a punt and taking over near midfield with 9:37 to go in the half. The T-Birds put the ball on the ground again, with Sauk Prairie recovering Nachtigal’s fumble. The T-Birds lost two of their three fumbles on the night, which showed Turkington there are still things to clean up.
“When you get this result, it’s always good, but we made some mistakes,” Turkington said. “We had penalties and missed blocks and missed tackles. It’s good, because it gives the kids something to work on. It’s not like, ‘Hey, we played a perfect game.’ There’s always something to work on.”
There was also a lot that went right. The T-Birds opened up a 14-0 lead when Larson scored on an 8-yard run with 2:48 to play in the first half.
Baraboo turned it on in the second half, taking the kickoff and going on a 7-plus minute drive that ended on a 5-yard touchdown run by Nachtigal. Larson found Justin Philipp for the two-point conversion to give Baraboo a 22-0 lead with 4:17 to go in the third.
Nachtigal and Kane Mahoney each added 8-yard touchdown runs in the fourth quarter as Baraboo finished with 50 carries for 292 yards. Larson had 101 yards on 18 carries, while Nachtigal had 95 yards on 22 carries, Mahoney had 72 on six carries and Campbell Koseor had 23 on four carries.
Larson also completed 7 of 8 passes for 125 yards, including 3 for 73 yards to Weyh.
The defense also controlled the game, holding Sauk Prairie to 138 total yards, including 103 on the ground. The Eagles threatened with a big run by Wilson Uselman late in the fourth quarter, but the T-Birds recovered a fumble in the red zone to notch their third shutout of the season. The T-Birds are allowing just 4.4 yards per game this season, with all three touchdowns they’ve given up coming in a 20-19 loss to Sussex Hamilton.
Friday was their second win over the Eagles this season, as Baraboo also claimed a 21-3 season-opening win at Sauk Prairie on Sept. 25.
“They ran a different style offense,” Turkington said of Sauk Prairie’s adjustments from the first meeting. “They were in the shotgun more and they ran a lot of jet sweeps, trying to get on the edge. And then they tried to get into the passing game. We knew a little based on the film we watched, and then it looked like they expanded on it a bit. It’s a tough offense to stop, they got some yards tonight. It was a competitive game in the first half.”
Baraboo will look to keep it going when it visits Watertown next week, while Sauk Prairie will host Lake Mills.
Sauk Prairie 0 0 0 0 — 0
Baraboo 8 6 8 13 — 35
First quarter
Larson 12 run (Nachtigal run), 2:27.
Second quarter
Larson 8 run (run failed), 2:48.
Third quarter
Nachtigal 5 run (Larson to Philipp), 4:17
Fourth quarter
Nachtigal 8 run (Henry kick), 10:52
Mahoney 8 run (kick failed), 8:07
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — SP 5, B 18. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — SP 20-103; B 50-292. Passing yards — SP 35; B 125. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — SP 5-14-0; B 7-8-0. Penalties-yards — SP 0-0; B 7-44. Fumbles-lost — SP 2-2, B 3-2.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — SP: W. Uselman 2-42, T. Uselman 8-25; B: Larson 18-101, Larson 22-95, Mahoney 6-72.
Passing — SP: Wright-Rodriguez 4-7-0-22, Gibbs 1-7-0-13; B: Larson 7-8-0-125.
Receiving — SP: Frey 1-13; B: Weyh 3-73.
