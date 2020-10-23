PREP FOOTBALL: Baraboo controls line of scrimmage to roll over Sauk Prairie

The T-Birds got deep into Sauk Prairie territory on a nice completion from Larson to Riley Weyh, who took it down to the 13. However, Larson fumbled the ensuing carry and Sauk Prairie’s Kyle Breunig, who also forced a fumble in the first quarter, recovered it at the two-yard line.

Baraboo’s defense didn’t give up anything, forcing a punt and taking over near midfield with 9:37 to go in the half. The T-Birds put the ball on the ground again, with Sauk Prairie recovering Nachtigal’s fumble. The T-Birds lost two of their three fumbles on the night, which showed Turkington there are still things to clean up.

“When you get this result, it’s always good, but we made some mistakes,” Turkington said. “We had penalties and missed blocks and missed tackles. It’s good, because it gives the kids something to work on. It’s not like, ‘Hey, we played a perfect game.’ There’s always something to work on.”

There was also a lot that went right. The T-Birds opened up a 14-0 lead when Larson scored on an 8-yard run with 2:48 to play in the first half.

Baraboo turned it on in the second half, taking the kickoff and going on a 7-plus minute drive that ended on a 5-yard touchdown run by Nachtigal. Larson found Justin Philipp for the two-point conversion to give Baraboo a 22-0 lead with 4:17 to go in the third.