PREP FOOTBALL: Baraboo dominates Tomah for first playoff win since 2005

Tomah came to life after getting good field position thanks to a Baraboo penalty. Gerke connected with Kade Gnewikow for a 17-yard completion, then looked toward Drew Brookman. The sophomore receiver jumped, came down with the ball and fell into the end zone with 1 second on the clock. The Timberwolves faked the extra point, but the pass fell incomplete and Baraboo took a 29-6 lead into halftime.

“We had a couple nice drives and that score right before half,” Protz said. “If we had come out better right away maybe it could have been different, but hats off to Baraboo, they’re a tough, physical team.”

The Baraboo defense, which has four shutouts this year and entered the night allowing just 7.0 points per game, kept playing throughout a second half that saw a running clock down the stretch. The offense scored at least 35 points for the fourth straight game. Larson ended Baraboo’s first drive of the second half with a 59-yard run, then threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Michael McCabe with 7:28 remaining in the game. Henry made both extra points to provide the final score of 43-6 in Baraboo’s second playoff game in 14 years, and first since suffering a 27-0 loss to Waunakee in 2018.