The Baraboo prep football team owned the start of Friday’s game.
The Milton Red Hawks owned the rest.
After taking a 7-0 lead in the game’s opening 4 minutes, the host Thunderbirds surrendered 41 consecutive points on the way to a 55-15 loss in a season-opening non-conference game.
“We’re a very young team and this was the result,” said Baraboo coach Steve Turkington, whose team lost 15 letterwinners from a year ago. “It’s on us to keep coaching. The kids played hard, they’ll grow from this and will grow as a team.”
Baraboo’s defense opened the game by repelling an immediate goal-to-go threat and forcing a turnover on downs. Taking over at his own 7-yard line, T-Birds quarterback Luna Larson took his first exchange of the 2019 season and burst through a hole on the left side, shed a tackler near midfield and outran the rest for a 93-yard touchdown.
Milton responded immediately, tying the game less than a minute later with a 49-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Evan Jordahl to Dane Nelson. Milton was held scoreless the rest of the first quarter, but put up 28 points in the second.
Nelson added touchdown receptions of 26 and 25 yards to go along with his 49-yarder.
“We certainly felt good about how we started,” Turkington said. “Our defense really showed its resiliency near the goal line, and our offense turned what we expected to be a 10- or 15-yard play into a 95-yard touchdown.”
Big plays, missed tackles and penalties on both sides of the ball aided the Red Hawks as the game unfolded.
“Things kind of snowballed after we gave up that first score,” Turkington said. “They started to get the edge on us, and we started to arm-tackle a little bit. We didn’t expect things to go the way it did the rest of the way, but we’re young. We’ll learn and get better with time.”
Baraboo broke its scoring drought midway through the third. Larson capped a 3-minute drive with a 1-yard TD plunge and Ben Florencio flashed his receiving ability with a two-point conversion catch near the pylon.
Milton took a commanding 48-15 lead the fourth quarter.
“We kind of live by the mantra that it doesn’t matter what happens; it’s what happens next,” Turkington said.
Next up for Baraboo is a trip to Watertown next Friday before opening Badger North Conference play at Sauk Prairie.
Milton 7 28 13 7 — 55
Baraboo 7 0 8 0 — 15
1st quarter
Bar — Larson 93 run 9:23
Mil — Jordahl 49 pass Nelson 8:18
2nd quarter
Mil — Jordahl 32 pass Jones 11:25
Mil — Stivarius 2 run 8:21
Mil — Huber 1 run 6:41
Mil — Jordahl 26 pass Nelson 3:03
3rd quarter
Mil — Jordahl 25 pass Nelson 8:32
Bar — Larson 1 run 5:12
Mil — Dehnert 52 run :37
4th quarter
Mil — Weberpal 24 run 5:05
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — Mil 9, Bar 10. Rushing (Att.-Yds) — Mil 32-251, Bar 45-241. Passing yards — Mil 161, Bar 44. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — Mil 5-8-0, Bar 5-17-0. Fumbles-Fumbles lost — Mil 3-2, Bar 2-1. Penalties-yardage — Mil 2-15, Bar 10-80.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — Mil: Huber 8-88, Bar: Larson 20-147. Passing — Mil: Jordahl 5-8-161, Bar: Larson 4-15-37. Receiving — Mil: Nelson 4-128, Bar: Florencio 3-19.
