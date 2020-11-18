PREP FOOTBALL: Baraboo, Onalaska to tee it up Thursday for regional championship

It was a similar story in Onalaska, where the Hilltoppers started the Portage game with a successful onside kick before a toss from Ayden Larson to Landon Peterson went for a 48-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. Onalaska, which was shorthanded due to COVID-19 protocols, led 28-8 after the first quarter.

Points will likely be harder to come by against a Baraboo team that is outscoring opponents 258-55 this season — scoring 32.3 points per game while allowing 6.9 points per game. While the defense has been consistently dominant all year, the offense has grown even more punishing as of late, relying on its rushing attack to score at least 35 points in each of its last four games.

The power run game was apparent against Tomah, as Baraboo ran for 413 yards on 47 carries while holding Tomah to 16 attempts for negative 5 yards. Baraboo senior running back Owen Nachtigal had 25 carries for 218 yards and scored the game's first three touchdowns. Luna Larson added 18 carries for 190 yards and a touchdown while completing 7 of 11 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

Weyh, Baraboo's leading receiver on the season, brought in a 15-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. Michael McCabe closed the scoring with a 20-yard touchdown reception in the fourth.

The Hilltoppers have a high-octane offense of their own, averaging 53 points per game in their last three games after averaging 22.0 points per game in their 2-2 start.

“They’re a pretty dynamic offense, pass and run. They’re pretty balanced, but they’re a spread team,” Baraboo head coach Steve Turkington said last week of the Hilltoppers, who he had a decent amount of knowledge about since the teams were scheduled to start the pandemic-impacted season against each other. “They’re going to be good. They’re well-coached and they’ve got good athletes."

Onalaska ran for 284 yards on 26 carries while adding 205 yards on 11-of-14 passing against Portage. Senior running back Michael Savarin ran for a game-high 187 yards on 13 carries, with Dane Woods adding 110 yards on just seven attempts.

Ayden Larson, who has thrown for 1,091 yards and 15 touchdowns this year, finished 11 of 14 for 205 yards and four touchdowns against Portage. The quarterback found Michael Skemp, who caught five passes for 92 yards, for a 51-yard touchdown, Peterson for a 48-yard touchdown, Hudson Weber for a 23-yard touchdown and Ben Stuhr for a 13-yard touchdown.

The Hilltoppers hit a number of big plays in the win, as Savarin and Woods had 60-yard and 59-yard touchdown runs, respectively. The defense also got in on the act, with Weber and Sam Pica each returning interceptions for touchdowns.

Whichever team loses Thursday night likely won't have to wait long for a rematch, as the teams are expected to face each other in the opening game of the 2021 season.

"It's going to be a great game," Onalaska coach Tom Yashinsky said after the Portage game. "Baraboo is a great team. We saw them on film after they beat Portage 38-0. They play really, really good defense and have a really tough quarterback. It's a good game to end on."