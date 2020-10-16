PREP FOOTBALL: Baraboo pitches shutout to take 64-63-6 lead in series with Reedsburg

“Reedsburg did such a good job inside defensively, it was tough sledding to get yardage running the ball between the tackles,” Turkington said. “So we were going outside, and then we just started hitting the pass and we got some big plays out of it. Luna does a nice job delivering the ball, and we’ve got some fast receivers that can catch the ball, so it was nice to showcase them tonight.”

The snap after Weyh’s catch was fumbled, sending Larson running backward to recover it. The junior showed off his athleticism, picking it up and taking advantage of a scrambling defense for an 11-yard touchdown run that gave Baraboo an 18-0 advantage with 9:17 remaining in the half.

Reedsburg crossed midfield for the first time on its next possession with Bestor doing almost all of the work, returning the kickoff to the 50 with 9:06 to go. Reedsburg quarterback Bryant Yanke carried it three times to pick up a first down before the Beavers eventually turned it over on downs.

Reedsburg’s next two possessions also entered Baraboo territory, but the T-Birds’ defense stiffened every time. The final play of the half saw Yanke’s pass from the 30-yard line fall incomplete as Baraboo took a 18-0 lead into halftime.