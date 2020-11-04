PREP FOOTBALL: Baraboo, Portage look to finish sweep of area rivals when they meet Friday

Baraboo (5-1) at Portage (2-4), 7 p.m. Friday
There are four Badger Small Conference football teams playing through the COVID-19 pandemic. The winner of Friday night's game between Baraboo and Portage will get through the shortened season perfect against their area rivals, as both have already taken care of Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie this fall.
Baraboo, which is coming off a 45-26 road win over Watertown, is surging as the season comes to a close. On the other hand, a shorthanded Portage team dealing with coronavirus issues suffered a 35-6 home loss to Lakeside Lutheran last Friday.
If the visiting Thunderbirds take care of business in Portage on Friday, they'll cap off their best regular season since at least the mid-1990s — and their first six-win season since going 6-4 in 2006.
The T-Birds have dominated physically all season, using a veteran group to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. The stats were glaringly in their favor again last week, as Baraboo ran for 362 yards on 39 carries while holding a relatively potent Watertown offense to 133 rushing yards on 35 attempts.
Those big numbers are coming thanks in part to a deep group of linemen that includes Kyle Adams, Mason Schultz, Bronson Schultz, Lucas Miller, Payton Munch and Jake Schaefer, among others. They're primarily paving the way for senior running back Owen Nachtigal and junior quarterback Luna Larson.
Nachtigal carried the ball 16 times for 219 yards and three touchdowns against Watertown, while Larson added 18 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown. He also found some success through the air, completing 5 of 8 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown, including two completions for 40 yards and a touchdown to Riley Weyh.
That trio of playmakers had led the T-Birds offensively all season. Larson has completed 39 of 67 passes for 521 yards and three touchdowns, while also running for a team-leading 681 yards and nine touchdowns on 104 carries. Nachtigal has 549 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 82 carries to go along with five catches for 137 yards and a touchdown. Weyh leads the T-Birds with 18 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns.
The offensive standouts are also a factor on the other side of the ball, helping anchor a defense that has notched three shutouts and helped Baraboo outscore its opponents 113-3 with the exception of a 20-19 loss to Sussex Hamilton and the win over Watertown.
The T-Birds are scoring 29.5 per game and allowing 8.2 per game, flipping the script from last year when they scored 16.3 per game and gave up 32.6 per game en route to going 2-7.
Conversely, Portage is scoring 14.2 points per game and allowing 34.3 points per game this fall. The Warriors turned it over four times and totaled just 142 total yards last week while Lakeside Lutheran racked up 355 yards, including 223 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Portage junior Seth Williams had 69 yards on 13 carries against Lakeside, while sophomore quarterback Gavin Thompson threw for 44 yards on 6-of-13 passing. Thompson has completed 22 of 47 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns this season, while Ethan Bleich has a team-best 265 rushing yards and six touchdowns and Jaden Kikke has 190 yards and a touchdown receiving.
Baraboo is looking for its third straight win against Portage, claiming a 24-17 road win last season and a 34-8 home win in 2018.
The teams may have another opportunity to play this fall, as the WIAA playoffs are going to be played in four-team regional brackets rather than the traditional state tournament format due to the pandemic.
Sauk Prairie (0-6) vs. Madison Edgewood (4-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Sauk Prairie will look to avoid a winless campaign when it hosts Edgewood on Friday. The Eagles are coming off their best game of the season, losing by single digits for the first time in a 22-13 home loss to Lake Mills on Oct. 30.
Sauk Prairie was within 15-13 going into the fourth quarter against a Lake Mills team that entered the game averaging 36.8 points per game. The Eagles had cut the deficit to two on a 3-yard touchdown run by Owen Diehl, but Lake Mills took control for good with Adam Moen's 14-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run.
Diehl ran for two touchdowns in the loss, while Tyler Uselman had a team-high 44 rushing yards, Ethan Gibbs had 50 receiving yards, and Damien Wright-Rodriguez completed 5 of 15 passes for 85 yards while rushing for 43 yards. Sauk Prairie is averaging 9.0 points per game and allowing 31.3 points per game.
The Eagles claimed a 19-13 win at Edgewood last season en route to the playoffs. They'll have some work to do if they are going to make it two straight.
Edgewood is coming off a pair of close wins, starting when Mason Folkers threw a 92-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Trudgeon with 59 seconds left in a 16-15 victory at Wisconsin Lutheran on Oct. 23. The Crusaders, who have only played road games due to COVID-19, added a 21-15 win at Reedsburg last week.
Folkers and Trudgeon connected for two touchdowns against Reedsburg, while Folkers also found Ben Newton for a touchdown. Folkers completed 14 of 19 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns in the win, as Trudgeon had seven catches for 149 yards, and Abe Thompson had a team-best 54 rushing yards.
On the season, Folkers has completed 36 of 73 passes for 559 yards and eight touchdowns to go along with 180 yards and four touchdowns. Trudgeon has caught 29 passes for 456 yards and six touchdowns for an Edgewood team that hasn't found much success on the ground.
Reedsburg (2-4) at Lake Mills (4-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Reedsburg is looking to slow a high-powered Lake Mills offense that is scoring 34.3 points per game. The L-Cats have been slowed their last two times out, however, suffering a 24-21 loss to Lakeside Lutheran on Oct. 23 before claiming a 22-13 win at Sauk Prairie on Oct. 30.
Reedsburg will look to do the same with a defense that has yet to give up 30 points in a game this season. The Beavers shut down Edgewood's rushing attack in last week's 21-15 loss, but Reedsburg had no answer for a Crusaders' passing game that tallied 198 yards and three touchdowns on 19 attempts.
Lake Mills will likely go the same route this week. The L-Cats feature senior quarterback Adam Moen, Wisconsin's passing leader from last season who is putting together another big year. Moen has thrown for at least one touchdown in five of Lake Mills' six games, completing 120 of 169 passes for 1,566 yards and 13 touchdowns. He's also run for nine touchdowns and 427 yards, while senior running back Charlie Cassady has 55 carries for 459 yards and six touchdowns.
Cassady has also caught two touchdown passes. Jaxson Retrum has a team-leading 569 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, while Michael Stenbroten has 281 receiving yards and three touchdowns, and Charlie Bender has 237 receiving yards.
Conversely, Reedsburg likes to keep the ball on the ground. Six Beavers have rushing touchdowns this season, as Bryant Yanke has four, Miles Raupp and Zach Bestor each have three, Griffen Elder has two, and Dylan Estes and Trey Schinker each have one.
Yanke has also completed 20 of 40 passes for 445 yards and two touchdowns. Brady Mikonowicz has a team-high 132 receiving yards, while Caden Brandt and Bestor have the lone touchdown receptions.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!