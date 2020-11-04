PREP FOOTBALL: Baraboo, Portage look to finish sweep of area rivals when they meet Friday

Nachtigal carried the ball 16 times for 219 yards and three touchdowns against Watertown, while Larson added 18 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown. He also found some success through the air, completing 5 of 8 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown, including two completions for 40 yards and a touchdown to Riley Weyh.

That trio of playmakers had led the T-Birds offensively all season. Larson has completed 39 of 67 passes for 521 yards and three touchdowns, while also running for a team-leading 681 yards and nine touchdowns on 104 carries. Nachtigal has 549 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 82 carries to go along with five catches for 137 yards and a touchdown. Weyh leads the T-Birds with 18 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns.

The offensive standouts are also a factor on the other side of the ball, helping anchor a defense that has notched three shutouts and helped Baraboo outscore its opponents 113-3 with the exception of a 20-19 loss to Sussex Hamilton and the win over Watertown.

The T-Birds are scoring 29.5 per game and allowing 8.2 per game, flipping the script from last year when they scored 16.3 per game and gave up 32.6 per game en route to going 2-7.