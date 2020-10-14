PREP FOOTBALL: Baraboo, Reedsburg set to break 63-63-6 tie in all-time series

Baraboo (2-1) vs. Reedsburg (1-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Baraboo enters Friday night's game looking to surpass its win total from last season. They'll have to go through their rivals to do so, as Baraboo hosts Reedsburg in the 133rd all-time meeting between the neighboring schools. The teams have a 63-63-6 record against each other going into Friday's game for the Old River Jug.
Reedsburg got the best of Baraboo last season, running all over the Thunderbirds to claim a 42-13 win that clinched a spot in the WIAA playoffs. Baraboo will bring a more experienced team to the field this time around, as the T-Birds were 2-0 for the first time since 2006 prior to Saturday's 20-19 home loss to Sussex Hamilton.
The T-Birds went toe-to-toe with their Division 1 opponents last weekend, leading for much of the game and having their last-minute drive stopped at the 35-yard line by a turnover on downs.
There were plenty of bright spots for a Baraboo team that hadn't given up a touchdown this season going into Week 3. The defense remained solid, frequently defending a short field and getting an interception from Brady Henry.
Senior running back Owen Nachtigal, who had to sit out the 33-0 Week 2 win over Madison Edgewood, returned against Hamilton to the tune of 25 carries for 85 yards and two catches for 82 yards. He'll likely see plenty of carries come his way Friday, as Baraboo quarterback Luna Larson cramped up for the final couple plays against Sussex Hamilton. The junior, a Division I recruit as a linebacker, completed 7 of 15 passes for 142 yards while carrying the ball 20 times for 54 yards in the loss. Larson is leading the T-Birds in passing (23-for-41, 251 yards, 2 TDs) and rushing (55 carries, 378 yards, 4 TDs) this season. Junior receiver Riley Weyh caught five passes for 60 yards against Hamilton, while senior fullback Campbell Koseor has rushing touchdowns in all three games.
After Lakeside Lutheran canceled on the T-Birds late last week due to COVID-19, they turned it around quickly to play Hamilton. There shouldn't be many surprises this weekend against a familiar opponent, although Reedsburg is breaking in co-head coaches Quinn Hobbs and Mike Riberich.
The Beavers couldn't hang on to a late lead in Friday's 28-24 at Tomah. Reedsburg outgained Tomah 279-112 on the ground, but the Timberwolves had a 232-59 advantage in the passing game and erased Reedsburg's 24-14 lead over the final eight minutes of play.
Reedsburg's Miles Raupp ran for a game-high 112 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, while Bryant Yanke completed 2 of 4 passes for 59 yards and ran for 86 yards on 16 carries. Brady Mikonowicz had all 59 of Reedsburg's receiving yards, while Zach Bestor and Griffin Elder each ran for a touchdown.
Yanke has completed 7 of 14 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown this season, while adding 48 carries for 242 yards and two touchdowns. Raupp has 32 carries for a team-leading 261 yards and three touchdowns. Bestor has 18 carries for 48 yards and two touchdowns along with two catches for 42 yards and a touchdown.
The Beavers and T-Birds are fairly even statistically. Reedsburg is averaging 24.0 points per game and 10 of its 11 touchdowns have come on the ground, while nine of Baraboo's 11 touchdowns are rushing as the T-Birds are scoring 24.3 points per game.
Sauk Prairie (0-3) at Portage (1-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Sauk Prairie is entering Week 4 of the season looking to get in the win column. The Eagles are traveling to face a familiar opponent Friday, going for their third straight win over Portage.
Winless Sauk Prairie is coming off a 43-16 loss at Watertown, while Portage has lost two straight since a 13-7 season-opening win over Reedsburg.
The Eagles claimed a 19-0 win at Portage in last season's playoff run. Tyler Uselman had a 60-yard touchdown run in the win. The senior running back is being leaned on heavily this year. He had 12 carries for 39 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown run, against Watertown. The other two Sauk Prairie touchdowns this season have come on runs by junior running back Wilson Uselman.
After two tough weeks, the Sauk Prairie offense got moving a bit last week, gaining 305 yards. Senior Ethan Gibbs completed 4 of 13 passes for 112 yards, while senior Owen Diehl had five catches for 129 yards. Junior Damien Wright-Rodriguez, who had a first-quarter interception, finished the game under center.
Portage junior running back Junior Bazaldua, who has 33 carries for 234 yards and a touchdown this season, had a 67-yard touchdown run in last week's 55-14 home loss to Madison Edgewood. Junior running back Ethan Bleich has 22 carries for 104 yards and four touchdowns on the year.
Three Warriors have taken snaps at quarterback. Sophomore Gavin Thompson has completed 9 of 15 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown, while junior Isaac Paul has completed 4 of 10 for 26 yards and junior Christian Erickson has completed 1 of 5 for nine yards. Junior Jaden Kikke has eight catches for 176 yards and a touchdown.
