PREP FOOTBALL: Baraboo, Reedsburg set to break 63-63-6 tie in all-time series

Baraboo (2-1) vs. Reedsburg (1-2), 7 p.m. Friday

Baraboo enters Friday night's game looking to surpass its win total from last season. They'll have to go through their rivals to do so, as Baraboo hosts Reedsburg in the 133rd all-time meeting between the neighboring schools. The teams have a 63-63-6 record against each other going into Friday's game for the Old River Jug.

Reedsburg got the best of Baraboo last season, running all over the Thunderbirds to claim a 42-13 win that clinched a spot in the WIAA playoffs. Baraboo will bring a more experienced team to the field this time around, as the T-Birds were 2-0 for the first time since 2006 prior to Saturday's 20-19 home loss to Sussex Hamilton.

The T-Birds went toe-to-toe with their Division 1 opponents last weekend, leading for much of the game and having their last-minute drive stopped at the 35-yard line by a turnover on downs.

There were plenty of bright spots for a Baraboo team that hadn't given up a touchdown this season going into Week 3. The defense remained solid, frequently defending a short field and getting an interception from Brady Henry.