PREP FOOTBALL: Baraboo scheduled to open Sept. 25 against Sauk Prairie

The Baraboo High School football team has a schedule.
It'll start more than a month later than originally planned and won't include any conference games, but it'll give the Thunderbirds seven opportunities to take the field. That has been in question for months after the COVID-19 pandemic caused many athletic programs to move their fall seasons to the spring of 2021.
Yet, Baraboo found enough neighboring teams willing to play in a regular season that will last from Sept. 25 through Nov. 6. Five of the seven games will be against teams that reached the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association playoffs last season. The 2020 postseason will look very different if the WIAA is able to hold any form of "culminating event." The WIAA schedule currently includes two weeks of playoffs being held on Nov. 13-14 and Nov. 19-20.
If nothing changes between now and Sept. 25, the Thunderbirds are scheduled to open the shortened season at rival Sauk Prairie. It'll be the first of two meetings with the Eagles, as the teams are also scheduled to meet Oct. 23 at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo. Sauk Prairie had Baraboo's number last season, claiming a 16-13 home win on Sept. 6, 2019. The T-Birds finished last season with a 2-7 record while Sauk Prairie went 6-4.
Baraboo's 2020 home opener is scheduled for Oct. 2 against Madison Edgewood, which went 2-7 in 2019. The teams haven't met since Edgewood's 24-13 home win over Baraboo on Aug. 19, 2016.
Oct. 9 will bring a unique opponent for the T-Birds, as Lakeside Lutheran will come to town. The school in Lake Mills went 7-5 last season as a member of the Capitol Conference.
The 133rd meeting between Baraboo and Reedsburg will be held Oct. 16 in Baraboo. Reedsburg notched a 42-13 win last season, claiming the Old River Jug on the way to an 8-3 record. The neighboring schools have played each season since 1919, a year after Reedsburg canceled all but one game due to the Spanish flu.
After three straight home games, the T-Birds will visit Watertown Oct. 30. Baraboo suffered a 26-12 loss to the Goslings (6-4) last August.
The regular season is scheduled to go deep until the fall, capped off by a Nov. 6 game at Portage. Baraboo has won two straight games in the series, including a 24-17 win at Portage (2-7) last September. Luna Larson ran for two touchdowns and Nate McCauley added one in the win.
Prior to the season being delayed, Baraboo's season was scheduled to run from Aug. 21 against Onalaska through Oct. 30 at Watertown.
