PREP FOOTBALL: Baraboo scheduled to open Sept. 25 against Sauk Prairie

The Baraboo High School football team has a schedule.

It'll start more than a month later than originally planned and won't include any conference games, but it'll give the Thunderbirds seven opportunities to take the field. That has been in question for months after the COVID-19 pandemic caused many athletic programs to move their fall seasons to the spring of 2021.

Yet, Baraboo found enough neighboring teams willing to play in a regular season that will last from Sept. 25 through Nov. 6. Five of the seven games will be against teams that reached the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association playoffs last season. The 2020 postseason will look very different if the WIAA is able to hold any form of "culminating event." The WIAA schedule currently includes two weeks of playoffs being held on Nov. 13-14 and Nov. 19-20.

If nothing changes between now and Sept. 25, the Thunderbirds are scheduled to open the shortened season at rival Sauk Prairie. It'll be the first of two meetings with the Eagles, as the teams are also scheduled to meet Oct. 23 at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo. Sauk Prairie had Baraboo's number last season, claiming a 16-13 home win on Sept. 6, 2019. The T-Birds finished last season with a 2-7 record while Sauk Prairie went 6-4.