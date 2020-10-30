PREP FOOTBALL: Baraboo scores 3 unanswered touchdowns to pull away for 45-26 win at Watertown

It was gut-check time for a Baraboo team that has outscored its opponents 113-3 with the exception of Hamilton and Watertown.

“Sometimes in the past, teams would be like ‘oh, this is too much’ and doubt themselves,” Turkington said. “These guys never had any of that.”

The T-Birds got off the mat by turning to Nachtigal. The senior running back ran for a 55-yard touchdown before adding a 2-yard touchdown run with 0:12 to play to give Baraboo a 30-20 lead going into the fourth quarter.

“First of all, he’s just a great kid and his character is impeccable,” Turkington said of Nachtigal. “And as a football player, he plays so hard and does everything that you ask him to do. We made some adjustments during the week with his aiming points on his runs, and he really utilized that this week and it led to some big gains.

“(The offensive line) did a great job. Watertown did give us some different looks during the game, and they adjusted to those looks. They did an outstanding job up front.”

Baraboo put the game away on the first play of the fourth, as Kane Mahoney returned an interception 30-plus yards for a touchdown. It was the T-Birds’ second touchdown in 21 seconds, and gave them a 38-20 lead with 11:51 to go.

