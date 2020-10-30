PREP FOOTBALL: Baraboo scores 3 unanswered touchdowns to pull away for 45-26 win at Watertown

WATERTOWN — The Baraboo prep football team hasn’t been in many competitive games this fall.
The Thunderbirds found themselves in the thick of one Friday night, as they trailed for just the second time this season midway through the third quarter. They weren’t phased, as Owen Nachtigal ran for four touchdowns and the T-Birds used 24 unanswered points to pull away and claim a 45-26 road win over Watertown.
“We faced adversity for the first time all season and they just kept playing,” Baraboo head coach Steve Turkington said. “We just kept playing our game and the kids just kept pushing through and didn’t give in.”
Baraboo (5-1), which had outscored its opponents 59-0 the last two weeks, looked like it was going to run away from Watertown (2-4) early on. The T-Birds had every aspect of their game working as they jumped out to a 16-0 lead.
The first drive of the day came entirely on the ground. Riley Weyh received the opening kick and returned it to the 36-yard line, where the T-Birds set up shop. They struck quickly, as junior quarterback Luna Larson ran for a first down before Nachtigal broke free up the middle for a 48-yard touchdown run with 9 minutes, 12 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Nachtigal also ran in the two-point conversion to give Baraboo an 8-0 lead.
The Goslings were the second team all season to have any offensive success against Baraboo. Their first drive of the night found life when quarterback Brian Kronquist completed a pass to Oliver Meyers to convert a fourth-and-2 near midfield. The next play saw Taylor Walter break free down the left sideline for what looked like a 47-yard touchdown before a holding penalty brought it back.
Kronquist and Meyers answered again, connecting for a 30-yard completion down to the 24-yard line before the Baraboo defense tightened up. Quinn Mueller made the play. The senior defensive back intercepted a pass to give Baraboo possession at its own 20-yard line with 4:48 to go in the first.
Baraboo methodically drove down the field until stalling at the 32-yard line. But the T-Birds went back to their playmakers on fourth-and-11, with Larson finding Weyh down the middle of the field for a diving touchdown catch at the goal line. Nachtigal tacked on the two-point conversion to give the T-Birds a 16-0 advantage with 8:35 remaining in the half.
It took a big kickoff return by Walter to solve the T-Birds’ defense for the first time since they suffered a 20-19 loss to Sussex Hamilton in Week 3. Following Weyh’s touchdown, Walter returned the kickoff to the Baraboo 32-yard line to give the Goslings a short field. They took advantage, with Caleb Huff scoring on a 2-yard run and Branden Fischer adding the extra point to trim the deficit to 16-7 with 4:21 to play.
Baraboo took it deep into Watertown territory on its final drive of the half, but Meyers intercepted a pass at the 2-yard line to keep the Goslings within 16-7 at halftime.
Watertown appeared to carry some momentum into the second half against a Baraboo team that had entered the night having given up just three touchdowns this season — all against Sussex Hamilton. But the Goslings moved the ball, with Kronquist throwing a touchdown pass to John Clifford before Huff added a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Goslings a 20-16 lead.
It was gut-check time for a Baraboo team that has outscored its opponents 113-3 with the exception of Hamilton and Watertown.
“Sometimes in the past, teams would be like ‘oh, this is too much’ and doubt themselves,” Turkington said. “These guys never had any of that.”
The T-Birds got off the mat by turning to Nachtigal. The senior running back ran for a 55-yard touchdown before adding a 2-yard touchdown run with 0:12 to play to give Baraboo a 30-20 lead going into the fourth quarter.
“First of all, he’s just a great kid and his character is impeccable,” Turkington said of Nachtigal. “And as a football player, he plays so hard and does everything that you ask him to do. We made some adjustments during the week with his aiming points on his runs, and he really utilized that this week and it led to some big gains.
“(The offensive line) did a great job. Watertown did give us some different looks during the game, and they adjusted to those looks. They did an outstanding job up front.”
Baraboo put the game away on the first play of the fourth, as Kane Mahoney returned an interception 30-plus yards for a touchdown. It was the T-Birds’ second touchdown in 21 seconds, and gave them a 38-20 lead with 11:51 to go.
Support Local Journalism
Watertown made it fairly interesting down the stretch, as Huff found Brady Martin for a touchdown pass to pull within 38-26 with 8:08 remaining. But Larson answered with a touchdown run with 4:50 to go, and Brady Henry tacked on the extra point to cap the scoring. Forrest Bailey recovered a fumble with 1:59 remaining to wrap it up.
The T-Birds, who went 2-7 last year and are having their best season since at least the mid-1990s, have their first five-win season since they went 6-4 in 2006. They’ll wrap up the regular season at Portage next week, then take their shot at the playoffs for just the second time in the last 14 years. It’ll be different this time around, as there won’t be a traditional state tournament. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to two-week regional brackets.
“It’s a chance for two more games, and it’s a chance for us to go out,” Turkington said. “We could be 8-1 if we take care of business.”
Baraboo 8 8 14 7 — 45
Watertown 0 7 13 6 — 26
First quarter
Nachtigal 48 run (Nachtigal run), 9:12.
Second quarter
B — Weyh 32 pass from Larson (Nachtigal run), 8:35.
W — Huff 2 run (Fischer kick), 4:21.
Third quarter
W — Clifford from Kronquist
W — Huff 1 run (Fischer kick), 6:56.
B — Nachtigal 55 run (Larson run).
B — Nachtigal 2 run (run failed), 0:12.
Fourth quarter
B — Mahoney 31 interception return (run good), 11:51.
W — Martin pass from Huff (pass failed), 8:08.
B — Larson run (Henry kick), 4:50.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!