PREP FOOTBALL: Baraboo takes 4-1 record on the road to Watertown

Baraboo (4-1) at Watertown (2-3), 7 p.m. Friday
The Baraboo football team is 4-1 for the first time since 1996. Now, the Thunderbirds are looking for their first five-win season since they went 6-4 in 2006.
They’ve got two regular-season games and any postseason culminating event to get it done, starting with Friday night’s game in Watertown. The Goslings are having an up-and-down season, following up back-to-back home wins over Portage and Sauk Prairie with consecutive road losses to Lake Mills and Reedsburg.
Last week’s 24-9 loss in Reedsburg saw Watertown run for negative six yards on 19 carries. Junior quarterback Caleb Huff completed 9 of 18 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown, including finding junior receiver Oliver Meyers for a 56-yard touchdown.
It was the first time the Goslings were held to single digits this season. They’re scoring 24.2 points per game and giving up 26.4 per game.
Huff (34 of 66, 540 yards, 3 TDs) and junior quarterback Nathan Kehl (30 of 53, 211 yards) have spread it around through the air this season, as 10 Goslings have caught at least one pass.
Meyers is leading the way with six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown, while Taylor Walter has seven catches for 100 yards, Christian Rhodes has 67 yards and a touchdown, Brian Kronquist has 50 yards and a touchdown, Jackson Wehner has 10 catches for 56 yards and John Clifford has seven catches for 41 yards.
Watertown’s run game has worked at times this season. Dylan Sippel has 31 carries for 186 yards and two touchdowns, while Huff has 41 carries for 162 yards and six touchdowns, Walter has 24 carries for 145 yards and a touchdown, and Kehl has 32 carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns.
Watertown got the best of the T-Birds last season, claiming a 26-12 home win on Aug. 30. It’s a different Baraboo team this fall. After going 2-7 last year, the T-Birds have been dominant this season behind a stingy defense and a strong running game.
It all showed up in last week’s 35-0 win at Sauk Prairie, as the T-Birds notched their second shutout of the season while running for 292 yards on 50 carries.
“This is kind of what I always envisioned for a football team,” Baraboo head coach Steve Turkington said after the win, noting the T-Birds still lost two fumbles last week and are looking to put a clean game together.
Luna Larson keys the attack. The junior quarterback has completed 34 of 59 passes for 461 yards and two touchdowns this year, while running for 564 yards and eight touchdowns on 86 attempts.
The T-Birds have found a number of other threats this year. Owen Nachtigal has 66 carries for 330 yards and three touchdowns to go along with five catches for 137 yards and a touchdown. Kane Mahoney has added 27 carries for 177 yards and three touchdowns, Campbell Koseor has 13 carries for 105 yards and three touchdowns, and Riley Weyh has 16 catches for 228 yards and a touchdown.
The T-Birds are allowing just 4.4 yards per game this season, with all three touchdowns they’ve given up coming in a 20-19 loss to Sussex Hamilton.
Sauk Prairie (0-5) vs. Lake Mills (3-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Sauk Prairie will welcome Lake Mills to Prairie du Sac on Friday looking to show improvement after being shut out for the first time this season in last week’s 35-0 loss to Baraboo.
Damien Wright-Rodriguez and Ethan Gibbs have split time under center this season. Wright-Rodriguez has completed 14 of 21 passes for 190 yards, while Gibbs has completed 12 of 30 for 238 yards.
The Eagles, who are averaging 8.2 points per game, have found the end zone just four times this season. All have them have come on the ground, with Wilson Uselman running for two, and Tyler Uselman and Gibbs each adding one. Owen Diehl leads the Eagles with 12 catches and 229 receiving yards.
On the other side of the ball, the Eagles are allowing opponents to score 33.2 points per game. They’ve given up at least 21 points each time out, and will have a stiff test in front of them with Lake Mills.
The L-Cast, who are averaging 36.8 points per game, are coming off a 24-21 double-overtime loss to Lakeside Lutheran. The L-Cats came back from a 21-7 halftime deficit before having a field goal blocked to end the game.
Wisconsin’s passing leader last year, Lake Mills quarterback Adam Moen is putting together another big season. The senior has completed 94 of 143 passes for 1,250 yards and 12 touchdowns while running for 242 yards and nine touchdowns on 50 attempts.
Rex Cassady has 134 yards and a touchdown on the ground for the L-Cats, while Charlie Cassady has 82 yards and three touchdowns rushing. Jackson Retrum has 26 catches for 450 yards and seven touchdowns, while Michael Stenbroten has 20 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns, Charlie Bender has seven catches for 96 yards, and Rex Cassady has three catches for 70 yards and three touchdowns.
Reedsburg (2-3) vs. Madison Edgewood (3-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Reedsburg allowed negative rushing yards while forcing two safeties and five fumbles in last week’s 24-9 home win over Watertown.
The Beavers never trailed. Bryant Yanke scored the first touchdown of the night with an 11-yard second-quarter run. The junior quarterback helped Reedsburg open up a 15-3 halftime lead by finding Caden Brandt for a 21-yard touchdown pass.
Reedsburg pulled away with a fourth-quarter safety and Zach Bestor’s third touchdown run of the year.
The Beavers tallied 330 total yards, including 221 rushing yards on 55 carries. Yanke completed 6 of 8 passes for 109 yards, including 2 for 52 to Bestor.
Yanke has completed 18 of 33 passes for 422 yards and two touchdowns this year, while running for 292 yards and three touchdowns on 90 carries. Miles Raupp has a team-leading 343 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 53 carries. Brandt and Bestor have Reedsburg’s lone receiving touchdowns, with Brandt catching five passes for 117 yards and Bestor catching five for 109 yards.
Edgewood has traded wins and losses this fall. The Crusaders are coming off a win, scoring 13 unanswered fourth-quarter points to come back for a 16-15 victory at Wisconsin Lutheran last week.
Quarterback Mason Folkers and receiver Jackson Trudgeon spearheaded the comeback, connecting on a 24-yard touchdown pass with 6:56 left before a 92-yard touchdown with 59 seconds left. Folkers has thrown for 361 yards and five touchdowns this year, while running for 142 yards and four touchdowns. Trudgeon has 22 catches for 307 yards and four touchdowns.
The Crusaders have been shut out in both of their losses, while averaging 29.3 points per game in wins.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!