PREP FOOTBALL: Baraboo takes 4-1 record on the road to Watertown

Watertown’s run game has worked at times this season. Dylan Sippel has 31 carries for 186 yards and two touchdowns, while Huff has 41 carries for 162 yards and six touchdowns, Walter has 24 carries for 145 yards and a touchdown, and Kehl has 32 carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

Watertown got the best of the T-Birds last season, claiming a 26-12 home win on Aug. 30. It’s a different Baraboo team this fall. After going 2-7 last year, the T-Birds have been dominant this season behind a stingy defense and a strong running game.

It all showed up in last week’s 35-0 win at Sauk Prairie, as the T-Birds notched their second shutout of the season while running for 292 yards on 50 carries.

“This is kind of what I always envisioned for a football team,” Baraboo head coach Steve Turkington said after the win, noting the T-Birds still lost two fumbles last week and are looking to put a clean game together.

Luna Larson keys the attack. The junior quarterback has completed 34 of 59 passes for 461 yards and two touchdowns this year, while running for 564 yards and eight touchdowns on 86 attempts.