PREP FOOTBALL: Baraboo to host Sussex Hamilton after Lakeside Lutheran cancels

Baraboo (2-0) vs. Sussex Hamilton (0-2), 4 p.m. Saturday
Baraboo was all set to host Lakeside Lutheran (2-0) on Friday, but the Warriors pulled out of the game just before 12 p.m. Thursday due to complications with the COVID-19 pandemic. Lakeside Lutheran athletic director Todd Johns told the Wisconsin State Journal's Jon Masson on Thursday that the school in Lake Mills is moving to virtual learning. Therefore, all athletic activities are canceled through the weekend, including what was to be a matchup of unbeaten football teams at Baraboo High School.
Baraboo didn't take long to find another willing opponent, as Sussex Hamilton will now travel to take on the Thunderbirds on Saturday at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
The T-Birds, who are 2-0 for the first time since 2006, are happy to keep playing. They haven't been tested through the first two weeks of the delayed season, beating Sauk Prairie and Madison Edgewood by a combined 54-3.
Baraboo’s breakout player is junior quarterback/linebacker Luna Larson, an NCAA Division I prospect on defense who leads the Thunderbirds in rushing (295 yards, four touchdowns) and passing (15-for-25, 118 yards). The Thunderbirds were in complete control in last week's 33-0 home win over Madison Edgewood, piling up 303 rushing yards and all five of their touchdowns on 45 carries while holding the Crusaders to -18 rushing yards on 20 carries. The defense is centered around a strong linebacking corps that includes Larson, Campbell Koseor and Gabe Fitzwilliams.
The T-Birds have developed a number of offensive threats. Larson ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns against Edgewood, while Kane Mahoney had 15 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown taking over the starting tailback spot in the absence of Owen Nachtigal, who should be back Saturday. Koseor, a fullback, has also had a rushing touchdown in each game.
The Chargers, who will make the 100-plus mile trip to Baraboo, are a bit of a strange opponent for the T-Birds — geographically and stylistically. A member of the Greater Metro Conference in the Milwaukee area, Hamilton has started the season with a 27-21 home loss to Germantown and a 31-14 loss at Brookfield East (the reigning WIAA Division 2 state champions.)
The Chargers aren't afraid to throw the ball. Sophomore quarterback Nate Kollath has completed 37 of 57 passes for five touchdowns and four interceptions this season. Kollath has a number of receiving targets, including senior Gabe Baldewicz (17 catches, 200 yards) and junior Alex Eichmann (5, 123).
However, Hamilton has struggled to get anything going on the ground, running for just 78 yards on 30 carries against Germantown and 9 yards on 18 carries against Brookfield East. Eichmann has a team-leading 39 rushing yards on 20 carries.
Reedsburg (1-1) at Tomah (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Another unusual pairing sends the Beavers, who righted their ship with a 41-6 win over Sauk Prairie last week, to Tomah, which lost its opener to Onalaska but had to cancel last week’s game against West Salem due to COVID-19 concerns — and its replacement game against Darlington for the same reason. The Timberwolves gave up 441 total yards in their opener against Onalaska, while the offense got 144 yards passing from Justin Gerke but ran for only 24 yards.
Reedsburg showed a balanced attack against Sauk Prairie, taking control with a 21-point second quarter. Miles Raupp ran for 104 yards to lead a 204-yard rushing attack, while Bryant Yanke completed all four of his passes for 142 yards and a score.
Sauk Prairie (0-2) at Watertown (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Sauk Prairie has struggled to find a rhythm on offense, producing 100 total yards against Baraboo and 89 against Reedsburg. The Eagles are scoring just 4.5 points per game, suffering a 21-3 home loss to Baraboo and a 41-6 loss at Reedsburg. Quarterback Ethan Gibbs threw for 88 yards against the Beavers, while Damien Wright-Rodriguez had a team-leading 51 rushing yards.
Watertown bounced back from its season-opening loss to Madison Edgewood by holding on for a 31-26 win over Portage last week. Quarterbacks Nathan Kehl and Caleb Huff have combined for 253 yards passing on 66.7% completions, but no touchdowns. The rushing game has been keyed by Dylan Sippel (117 yards) and Taylor Walter (110 yards), and Huff has run for four scores.
