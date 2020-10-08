PREP FOOTBALL: Baraboo to host Sussex Hamilton after Lakeside Lutheran cancels

Baraboo (2-0) vs. Sussex Hamilton (0-2), 4 p.m. Saturday

Baraboo was all set to host Lakeside Lutheran (2-0) on Friday, but the Warriors pulled out of the game just before 12 p.m. Thursday due to complications with the COVID-19 pandemic. Lakeside Lutheran athletic director Todd Johns told the Wisconsin State Journal's Jon Masson on Thursday that the school in Lake Mills is moving to virtual learning. Therefore, all athletic activities are canceled through the weekend, including what was to be a matchup of unbeaten football teams at Baraboo High School.

Baraboo didn't take long to find another willing opponent, as Sussex Hamilton will now travel to take on the Thunderbirds on Saturday at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.

The T-Birds, who are 2-0 for the first time since 2006, are happy to keep playing. They haven't been tested through the first two weeks of the delayed season, beating Sauk Prairie and Madison Edgewood by a combined 54-3.