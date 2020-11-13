PREP FOOTBALL: Baraboo veterans take ownership in breakthrough season

Baraboo’s seniors could have very easily packed it in.

Coming off a 2-7 season in a 2019-20 school year that ended virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Thunderbirds could have spent their extended time at home doing whatever they pleased. Yet, they kept at least some of their attention on football, and the way they handled the offseason has them at 6-1 going into Friday’s Division 2 playoff game against visiting Tomah (4-2).

“We were always working,” Baraboo senior Campbell Koseor said after Thursday’s walk-through. “We always just believed that we were going to play eventually.”

That attitude stemmed heavily from the players, as there wasn’t much Baraboo’s coaches could do during an offseason that saw the weight room locked down until July 1. The T-Birds took it upon themselves to do home workouts through an app, while some players were able to get together and throw the ball around or play 7-on-7.

“Eventually the weight room opened and we were good to go. Everything went from there,” said Koseor, a fullback and linebacker who co-captains the T-Birds alongside Luna Larson, Owen Nachtigal and Mason Schultz.