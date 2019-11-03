Baraboo High School put six individuals on the 2019 All-Badger North Conference football team.
All six were first-time selections, led by Graham Langkamp. The senior was Baraboo's lone second-team pick, while five Thunderbirds earned honorable mention nods.
Langkamp earned his first all-conference nod as a kicker. The senior, who also played defensive back and receiver/quarterback, made all of his extra points and made field goals of 27 yards, 32 yards and 33 yards.
Luna Larson and George Fitzwilliams were Baraboo's lone all-conference honorees on the offensive side of the ball.
Larson was named an honorable mention quarterback. The sophomore, who took over after Brock Turkington graduated last season, collected 674 rushing yards, 411 passing yards and 10 total touchdowns — all team highs.
"An exceptional football player that most opposing defenses focused their attention on," Baraboo head coach Steve Turkington said of Larson, who also played linebacker. "Battled through injury and was one of the best players in the conference."
Fitzwilliams, a senior, was an honorable mention offensive tackle. The lone holdover from a talented offensive line in 2018, Fitzwilliams took on a leadership role this fall.
"Became the leader of the offensive line this season," Turkington said of the 6-foot, 200-pound Fitzwilliams. "Consistently good blocker and great effort."
You have free articles remaining.
Senior defensive lineman Joe White Eagle tallied five sacks on the way to an honorable mention nod.
"Great job playing his gap," Turkington said. "Came back strong after an ACL tear and surgery during basketball season."
Senior defensive back Nate McCauley was an honorable mention pick in his second year starting at safety.
"Good in coverage, great as a run fitter," Turkington said. "Tough kid that played hard."
Owen Nachtigal picked up an honorable mention nod as an edge player. The junior forced three fumbles and recovered three fumbles while playing all over the defense as a safety, outside linebacker and inside linebacker.
"Great contributor on our defense," Turkington said. "Moved around the defense based on game plan. Solid technique and tackling. A difference maker for our team."
The group led Baraboo to a 2-7 record, including 2-5 in the Badger North. Conference champion DeForest had 12 first-team honorees, including Offensive Player of the Year Lane Larson, a senior wide receiver, and Offensive Lineman of the Year Colby Hartig, a senior guard. Waunakee senior linebacker Jeb Frey was named the Defensive Player of the Year, while Reedsburg senior Johnathan Schmitt was the Defensive Lineman of the Year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)