PREP FOOTBALL: Lost offseason workouts crucial to athlete safety, improvement

The COVID-19 pandemic and Wisconsin’s ‘Safer at Home’ order have ravaged spring sports, but they’ve yet to have an impact on fall.
If Gov. Tony Evers’ order extends much further than the current end date of April 24, it’ll likely have an impact on the 2020 prep football season — even if no games or practices are canceled.
The ramifications of athletes being out of the gym and away from their teammates will go beyond the day everyone gets the go-ahead to return to life as normal. The weight room is crucial to high school football, when players are expected to grow as they age through the program.
“There’s a hope that this summer we can get in the weight room,” said Baraboo football coach Steve Turkington, who typically kicks off each season with a four-day camp in July. “That’s my — fingers crossed — hope, and then I think it’ll be OK. ... If they say that we can’t do anything until August and then all of a sudden football practice starts, it’s going to be like the old days where kids get in shape through camp. That’s the way it always used to be done, so I guess it’d just be going old school.”
As Turkington noted, football players working themselves into shape during early-season practices wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world. But that’s not typically how it’s done anymore, as fitness professionals have found ways to combat that, and have players at full speed — and health — when August comes around.
“It has certainly changed in the nearly 20 years I have been doing this,” Sauk Prairie football coach Clayton Iverson said of the importance of offseason lifting in football. “I think the No. 1 thing is injury prevention. If you do it right with single leg and arm movements, we can prevent some injuries we couldn’t in the past. Obviously football is a physical game played with speed. That is what training develops — the ability to be explosive. It gives kids confidence to go do the things we ask them to do safely.”
In Sauk Prairie’s program, that means working out in ways that will translate directly to the field. Iverson is providing all Sauk Prairie athletes with a four-day-a-week training program while they’re stuck at home, but they’re unable to do everything they were used to during Sauk Prairie’s in-school workout program.
“We focus on athletic lifts, lifts that increase explosiveness, speed and strength,” said Iverson of Sauk Prairie’s typical weightlifting program. “Our athletes need to prepare for movements they will make in their sports.”
In Baraboo, Turkington typically leads an eight-week-long weightlifting and agility program in the summer. Those sessions are crucial in kids stepping into larger roles as they age through the football program.
“The number one (benefit) is injury prevention,” Turkington said during a workout in the summer of 2018. “After that, it’s the benefits of increased performance. And then there’s also a mental side of it, where you’re invested and then when the season comes around you’ve invested so much into this that it’s going to be harder for you to give in.
“If they show up every day and they just work, they grow so much and they get so much better over the course of their careers. By the time that they’re seniors, they are really strong. ... There’s just so many examples; every year you get those kids that buy in.”
There are ways for athletes to stay active on their own, but the camaraderie of working together can be crucial to success — individually and as a team. Completing grueling workouts together can go a long way in building team chemistry. If the coronavirus takes away this portion of the football calendar, teams will have to try to find new ways to build that camaraderie and stay competitive.
“There are going to be teams that handle this time a little bit better than others,” Turkington said. “The kids that are working out at home are going to be better prepared than the ones that didn’t. It’s on us to hopefully as a team; the kids and coaches can hopefully be engaged during this time. It’s a time we can hopefully take advantage of and get some work in.”
While Turkington and Iverson are both sending workouts to their athletes, football-specific drills are harder to duplicate when working out solo.
“I did send out a message to kids saying ‘Hey, if you’ve got a mom and dad or brother and sister at home that wants to play catch... or if you’re a receiver, you can run routes and they can throw to you,’” Turkington said. “I’ve heard some kids with brothers who were out in the yard playing football and that kind of stuff, which I think is healthy and good during this time. I encourage them to do that kind of stuff if they’re staying within their circle of people that they’re in this quarantine with, but I certainly don’t want to push it on them. ... Other than that, there’s not really much we can do (football-wise).”
Expanding the circle
Everyone in the United States being in a similar situation has opened up virtual streams of communication within the football coaching community.
“One of the nice things about this time period... if there’s anything nice about it, is the meetings that have been going on. Football coaches have had live virtual meetings across the country,” Turkington said. “Every day there are five or six online virtual clinics we can go to, and we’re all just teaching each other football. Sharing with each other is kind of a trademark for football coaches, and it’s been that way since I’ve been involved for the last 20 years. ... That’s just a traditional thing and it’s really expanded during this time.
“There’s a group of guys in Texas that I’ve been online with that are sharing their workouts. Ways to teach kids how to work out... leadership ideas during this time... that kind of stuff. There’s a lot of material out there.”
The key is taking that material and tweaking it to fit specific athletes and programs.
“I am involved in some formal and informal groups — it is how we learn and get better,” Iverson said. “I have seen a lot of different ideas, but at the end of the day it does come down to what can your kids do at home. The best workouts are the ones that get done. So yes we have taken some ideas from groups, but added stuff our athletes already know how to do.”
It remains to be seen how long this collaboration will remain virtual.
“Everything’s up in the air,” Turkington said. “Ideally, I’d like to get in the weight room in June, then it could get back to normal and we could go through camp and everything, but I’m preparing for the worst.”
