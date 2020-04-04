PREP FOOTBALL: Lost offseason workouts crucial to athlete safety, improvement

“If they show up every day and they just work, they grow so much and they get so much better over the course of their careers. By the time that they’re seniors, they are really strong. ... There’s just so many examples; every year you get those kids that buy in.”

There are ways for athletes to stay active on their own, but the camaraderie of working together can be crucial to success — individually and as a team. Completing grueling workouts together can go a long way in building team chemistry. If the coronavirus takes away this portion of the football calendar, teams will have to try to find new ways to build that camaraderie and stay competitive.

“There are going to be teams that handle this time a little bit better than others,” Turkington said. “The kids that are working out at home are going to be better prepared than the ones that didn’t. It’s on us to hopefully as a team; the kids and coaches can hopefully be engaged during this time. It’s a time we can hopefully take advantage of and get some work in.”

While Turkington and Iverson are both sending workouts to their athletes, football-specific drills are harder to duplicate when working out solo.