PREP FOOTBALL: Onalaska turns on defense to beat Baraboo in regional-championship shootout

Points were flying on the scoreboard in Baraboo on Thursday.

Yet, it was the Onalaska defense that put the game away, as the top-seeded Hilltoppers pitched a second-half shutout to claim a 50-26 win over No. 2 Baraboo in a WIAA Division 2 regional championship at Beryl Newman Stadium.

“We just didn’t play well,” Baraboo head coach Steve Turkington said. “And part of that is hats off to Onalaska, who’s got a great team. I knew that on film, but when we got on the field with them, I realized how good they really were and knew we had our work cut out for us. I thought it was going to be a shootout really, and then they just kind of took over in the second half and that was it.”

The pandemic-induced two-week postseason format worked as planned, as the fairly evenly-matched teams went toe-to-toe before Onalaska pulled away to end the season with a playoff win for the first time in school history.

On the other sideline, Baraboo entered the season hoping that this group of juniors and seniors would get a chance to play together. They got that chance and put together a two-month stretch in which they had the program’s best record since going 9-2 in 1996, were ranked eighth in The Associated Press large-school rankings, and increased the school’s all-time playoff wins from two to three.