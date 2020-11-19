PREP FOOTBALL: Onalaska turns on defense to beat Baraboo in regional-championship shootout

Points were flying on the scoreboard in Baraboo on Thursday.
Yet, it was the Onalaska defense that put the game away, as the top-seeded Hilltoppers pitched a second-half shutout to claim a 50-26 win over No. 2 Baraboo in a WIAA Division 2 regional championship at Beryl Newman Stadium.
“We just didn’t play well,” Baraboo head coach Steve Turkington said. “And part of that is hats off to Onalaska, who’s got a great team. I knew that on film, but when we got on the field with them, I realized how good they really were and knew we had our work cut out for us. I thought it was going to be a shootout really, and then they just kind of took over in the second half and that was it.”
The pandemic-induced two-week postseason format worked as planned, as the fairly evenly-matched teams went toe-to-toe before Onalaska pulled away to end the season with a playoff win for the first time in school history.
On the other sideline, Baraboo entered the season hoping that this group of juniors and seniors would get a chance to play together. They got that chance and put together a two-month stretch in which they had the program’s best record since going 9-2 in 1996, were ranked eighth in The Associated Press large-school rankings, and increased the school’s all-time playoff wins from two to three.
“This is a great group of kids that led — they led in the weight room, they led in the offseason,” Turkington said of the seniors, who had the extra hurdle of dealing with COVID-19. “When this whole thing started, we didn’t know how many games we were going to play. We thought we were maybe going to play three, and these guys just kept moving ahead and didn’t flinch. That’s the kind of group that they are. They’re good role models for a juniors and sophomores, and they’re going to have a legacy.”
The Hilltoppers (6-2), who averaged 52.3 points per game in their four-game winning streak to end the season, frequently found cracks in a rugged Baraboo (7-2) defense that entered the day allowing 6.9 points per game and had given up just 55 points on the year.
“We got all of our weapons going,” Onalaska head coach Tom Yashinsky said after his team had 249 passing yards and 196 rushing yards. “We scored 50 and (senior receiver) Landon (Peterson) only had three touches. That’s the sign of a good offense, when you can score even when your best kid isn’t the one doing most of the work.
“They played something on defense that we really thought we could take advantage of, and we did. Albert (Romero) ran hard, the line blocked really well, we only punted twice and we didn’t really turn the ball over, which is a big thing that we’ve struggled with all year. And explosive plays, lots of explosives. I’m just really proud of the kids.”
On the other side of the ball, Baraboo’s first possession went the way many of them have this fall, with Luna Larson and Owen Nachtigal trading off carries until one of them broke loose. Larson, a junior quarterback who accounted for 261 of Baraboo's 386 rushing yards, did the honor on the fifth play of the game, turning a shotgun draw into a 48-yard touchdown run with 9 minutes, 28 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Hilltoppers came right back and did their thing. Nick Odom returned the kickoff to Onalaska’s 48-yard line, then ran for 31 yards on the Hilltoppers’ first play from scrimmage. A personal foul for a late hit out-of-bounds put the ball on the 10-yard line, where Baraboo stiffened until blown coverage on third-down left Michael Skemp wide open in the end zone. Ayden Larson found him for an 11-yard touchdown pass before Ben Faas tacked on the extra point to give the Hilltoppers a 7-6 lead with 8:18 to go in the first.
The defenses had their troubles all half, but each team had fourth-down stops deep in their own zone in the opening quarter. The Hilltoppers took advantage of theirs, taking over at their own 26-yard line after a penalty backed them up 5 yards. They took their shot, with Ayden Larson lofting a pass and Hudson Weber running under it for a 74-yard touchdown that gave Onalaska a 14-6 lead with 40 seconds to play in the first quarter.
The T-Birds, who came in averaging 32.3 points per game, went back to work. Luna Larson responded immediately with a 70-yard touchdown scamper to cut the deficit to 14-12 after another failed two-point conversion.
But there was no stopping the Toppers. Ayden Larson found Skemp for an 18-yard pass, then Albert Romero ran for an 18-yard touchdown that staked the Hilltoppers to a 21-12 advantage with 10:10 to go in the half.
Baraboo again counterpunched as Kane Mahoney got loose for 23 yards and Luna Larson found Riley Weyh for a 40-yard pitch-and-catch down the left sideline to briefly trim the deficit to 21-18.
The Hilltoppers used the same formula, with Romero ripping off a 25-yard run on a drive that ended with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Ayden Larson to Skemp.
But Baraboo had the last tally of the half, as Nachtigal got in the end zone for his only touchdown of the night with a 10-yard run. Gabe McReynolds caught the two-point conversion as Baraboo pulled within 28-26. Larson had a big tackle for loss to force a Toppers punt.
After Onalaska's Sam Pica flipped the field with punt down to the T-Birds 2-yard line, Larson ripped off a 65-yard run to the Toppers' 33. However, he fumbled on the ensuing play and the T-Birds returned the favor as time expired and the teams went to break for a much-needed breather.
The Hilltoppers looked like the rested team over the final 24 minutes. The first two plays of the third quarter were a 39-yard catch by Skemp and a 31-yard run by Savarin. Romero plunged it in from two yards out and Faas kicked the extra point to give Onalaska a 35-26 lead with 10:16 to go in the third.
The game turned on a defensive stand, as Baraboo crossed midfield on its opening drive of the half, but stalled out as Colton Hougom sacked Larson on fourth-and-12 to turn the T-Birds away.
“We just played our base defense,” Yashinsky said of the halftime adjustment. “(In the first half) we tried to mimic what we did last year against Sparta and it didn’t work as well … So we just went back to our base defense and the kids were flying around."
Onalaska took over at its own 44 and immediately went back to work as Savarin broke off a 25-yard run on a play that ended with a late hit and put the Hilltoppers at the 21-yard line with 4:06 remaining in the third. Ayden Larson found Skemp for an 11-yard reception and Romero finished it off with a 5-yard touchdown run. Larson ran for the two-point conversion to stretch the lead to 43-26 with 2:48 to play.
That all but put the game away, as Weber added an interception, Ermias Radde ran for a 4-yard touchdown and the Hilltoppers held on.
Baraboo outgained Onalaska, 458-445, but had just nine first downs to the Hilltoppers' 16. Luna Larson completed 6 of 11 passes for 72 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 261 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Nachtigal added 18 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown, while Weyh had four catches for a team-leading 52 yards.
Romero paced Onalaska with 90 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries, while Savarin added 64 yards on seven attempts, and Skemp had a game-high 138 receiving yards and two touchdowns on seven catches. Ayden Larson completed 11 of 19 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns.
The T-Birds were disappointed after their first loss since a 20-19 home defeat to Sussex Hamilton on Oct. 10, but they shouldn’t have any problem thinking back on the football portion of 2020 fondly.
“Give it some time and distance and in a couple weeks we’ll have our banquet and reflect, and they’ll be happy about what they accomplished,” Turkington said of his players, who claimed a 43-6 home win over Tomah last week for the program’s first playoff victory since 2005. “We didn’t finish how we wanted at the end, but we got close and we had a great season.
“I’m just really proud of our team and the effort that they showed throughout this whole season. I’m really proud of our school district, too, for allowing us to play up to this point and get this many games. Hats off to our administrators, the district and the people in our community for allowing us to have this opportunity, because this is important for kids and I’m just really happy of our town, our kids and everybody.”
