PREP FOOTBALL: Rare season pits Baraboo, Sauk Prairie against each other again

The Baraboo defense, which has allowed just 5.8 points per game this season, has been shutting down opponents all year. All three touchdowns the T-Birds have given up this season came in a 20-19 home loss to Sussex Hamilton in Week 3. They had no problem bouncing back in last week's 24-0 home win over Reedsburg, holding the Beavers to just 49 rushing yards on 40 attempts.

Larson completed 5 of 11 passes for 83 yards to go along with 12 rushes for 90 yards in the win over Reedsburg. Junior receiver Riley Weyh caught three passes for a game-high 77 yards, while Nachtigal had a game-high 155 rushing yards, including a 43-yard touchdown run to open the scoring.

Seniors Quinn Mueller and Jake Schaefer each recovered fumbles against Reedsburg, with Mueller returning his 41 yards for a touchdown as Baraboo notched its second shutout of the year.

Sauk Prairie is coming off its closet game of the season — Friday's 26-16 loss at Portage. The Eagles have scored 16 points in each of their last two games after opening the season averaging 4.5 points per game in losses to Baraboo and Reedsburg.