PREP FOOTBALL: Rare season pits Baraboo, Sauk Prairie against each other again

Baraboo (3-1) vs. Sauk Prairie (0-4), 7 p.m. Friday
The COVID-19 pandemic decreased the number of high schools participating in sports this fall. That led to some creative scheduling, including the Baraboo and Sauk Prairie football teams lining up against each other twice during the seven-game regular season.
Friday will be the second matchup between the two teams, who were supposed to be in the inaugural season of the Badger Small Conference before all 2020 area games became non-conference affairs.
The first meeting this season went Baraboo's way, as junior quarterback Luna Larson ran for 174 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries to lead the Thunderbirds to a 21-3 season-opening win at Sauk Prairie on Sept. 25. Senior running back Owen Nachtigal added 15 carries for 66 yards, while senior fullback Campbell Koseor had five carries for 24 yards and a touchdown for a Baraboo team that totaled 280 rushing yards.
It took the Thunderbirds awhile to pull away, as the Sauk Prairie defense only allowed a 54-yard touchdown run by Larson in the opening half. A 35-yard field goal by Carson Brickl kept the Eagles within 7-3 at halftime. But Baraboo put the game away with a 14-point fourth quarter that featured touchdown runs from Larson and Koseor.
Baraboo held the Eagles to 23 rushing yards on 15 attempts, while Sauk Prairie senior quarterback Ethan Gibbs completed 6 of 11 passes for 88 yards.
The Baraboo defense, which has allowed just 5.8 points per game this season, has been shutting down opponents all year. All three touchdowns the T-Birds have given up this season came in a 20-19 home loss to Sussex Hamilton in Week 3. They had no problem bouncing back in last week's 24-0 home win over Reedsburg, holding the Beavers to just 49 rushing yards on 40 attempts.
Larson completed 5 of 11 passes for 83 yards to go along with 12 rushes for 90 yards in the win over Reedsburg. Junior receiver Riley Weyh caught three passes for a game-high 77 yards, while Nachtigal had a game-high 155 rushing yards, including a 43-yard touchdown run to open the scoring.
Support Local Journalism
Seniors Quinn Mueller and Jake Schaefer each recovered fumbles against Reedsburg, with Mueller returning his 41 yards for a touchdown as Baraboo notched its second shutout of the year.
Sauk Prairie is coming off its closet game of the season — Friday's 26-16 loss at Portage. The Eagles have scored 16 points in each of their last two games after opening the season averaging 4.5 points per game in losses to Baraboo and Reedsburg.
The Eagles were facing an 18-0 deficit against Portage before getting on the board with Gibbs' 15-yard touchdown run. Gibbs scored both Sauk Prairie touchdown on the night, adding a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth. Junior quarterback Damien Wright-Rodriguez completed 8 of 11 passes for 130 yards, while senior running back Tyler Uselman had 11 carries for 37 yards and junior receiver Owen Diehl had six catches for 75 yards. The Eagles had 35 carries for 86 yards on the way to gaining 216 total yards.
Reedsburg (1-3) vs. Watertown (2-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Reedsburg will look to end a two-game losing skid when they host Watertown next week. Reedsburg is coming off a 24-0 loss at Baraboo, while the Goslings suffered a 49-24 loss at Lake Mills.
Reedsburg junior quarterback Bryant Yanke has completed 12 of 25 passes for 313 yards and a touchdown this season, while adding 244 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 70 carries. Senior running back Miles Raupp has a team-high 283 yards and three touchdowns on 42 carries, while senior running back Zach Bestor has 22 carries for 63 yards and two touchdowns to go along with Reedsburg's lone touchdown reception of the year.
Bestor, who returns punts and kicks, was the Beavers' best offense against Baraboo, frequently giving them good field position. But the Beavers turned it over twice while collecting just 49 rushing yards on 40 attempts. Raupp had 11 attempts for a team-high 23 yards, while Yanke completed 5 of 11 passes for 102 yards.
The Goslings allowed 450 yards against a balanced Lake Mills team that put up 232 on the ground and 218 through the air. Offensively, a Watertown offense averaging 28.0 points per game this season had 121 yards on 28 carries while throwing for 260 yards against Lake Mills.
Watertown junior quarterback Caleb Huff completed 14 of 32 passes for 233 yards while also rushing for a touchdown against the L-Cats. Junior running back Taylor Walter had five carries for 52 rushing yards and a touchdown to go along with two catches for 78 receiving yards, while junior Nathan Kehl had five catches for 66 yards. Huff also found senior receiver Brian Kronquist for a 34-yard touchdown.
Huff and Kehl have each seen significant time under center this season. Huff has completed 25 of 48 passes for 417 yards and two touchdowns while carrying the ball 32 times for 169 yards and six touchdowns. Kehl has completed 27 of 42 passes for 188 yards to go along with 31 carries for 82 yards and two touchdowns.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!