PRAIRIE DU SAC — The unbeaten Sauk Prairie prep football team spent the first two weeks of the season getting key defensive stops down the stretch.
The host Eagles did it all night in week three, continually cutting Baraboo’s drives short to claim a 16-3 win in the Badger North Conference opener Friday night.
“The kids are excited today because we learned a lot about ourselves,” first-year Sauk Prairie coach Clay Iverson said. “There were times we could have quit and we didn’t. I couldn’t be prouder.”
“They look pretty down,” Baraboo coach Steve Turkington said of his team. “This is a game that we need to win, and we didn’t get it done tonight. We’ve got to focus on fixing problems. It’s not an effort problem. ... Our guys played as hard as you can play.”
Baraboo’s defense held up much of the night, but Sauk Prairie made plays when it counted. The Thunderbirds (0-3, 0-1 Badger North) had the Eagles (3-0, 1-0) in a fourth-and-4 situation at the Baraboo 18-yard line when Sauk Prairie scored the first touchdown of the night. Quarterback Parker Breunig hung in despite a strong pass rush and threaded a pass to Ben German, who took it to the end zone to give Sauk Prairie a 6-0 lead with 7 minutes, 58 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
“(German’s) a heck of a talent, and Parker keeps getting more comfortable in the passing game,” Iverson said. “If we get him (German) one-on-one, we like our chances.”
Baraboo blocked the extra point and took over possession at its own 40-yard line after recovering Sauk Prairie’s onside-kick attempt. The T-Birds, who had their first two drives stall near midfield, drove deep into Sauk Prairie territory thanks to a 7-yard run and 12-yard run by Owen Nachtigal on back-to-back plays. Graham Langkamp kicked a 32-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 6-3 with 3:27 to go in the half.
Baraboo had the first scoring opportunity of the second half, going on a long drive to get inside the 10-yard line. But the Sauk Prairie defense held and the T-Birds missed a 24-yard field goal with 4:53 to play in the third quarter.
“We’re struggling to get sustained blocks,” Turkington said. “When we get on our block, it’s a half-second, then we let it go and they’re making tackles two or three yards down the field when we could have had 10-yard gains.”
The T-Birds made one more run at it, taking over at the Sauk Prairie 39-yard line after making a defensive stand on a fourth-and-short. But Sauk Prairie’s Brooks Leister came up with a big open-field tackle on third down, then the T-Birds couldn’t connect when a receiver got behind the Sauk Prairie defense on fourth-and-6.
The Sauk Prairie defense recorded the big blow as Kenny Vasquez tackled a T-Birds runner in the end zone for a safety to give the Eagles an 8-3 lead with 3:56 left in the fourth quarter.
“We were mixing up pressures a little bit,” Iverson said. “But really the credit just goes to the kids. It wasn’t anything we were calling from the sidelines. The kids played hard. Baraboo is going to come out and punch you in the mouth, and we fought back.
“Our guys just kept coming. It shows you when you play hard, good things happen eventually.”
Sauk Prairie put the game to bed on the ensuing possession, with Garrett Hertzfeldt breaking loose for a 65-yard touchdown run with 2:39 remaining. Breunig found Tyler Uselman for the two-point conversion, Baraboo turned it over on downs and Sauk Prairie improved to 3-0 on the year.
“We had a combination of three-and-outs on defense and were moving them backwards, but then they got the safety. That was turning point,” Turkington said. “Then they bust that one long run. I think that was more mental than physical. Our guys were exhausted on defense again. One little breakdown and they’re off to the races.”
The Eagles, who went 2-7 each of the last two years, have won three games in a season for the first time since 2013. The Eagles’ last three-game winning streak came when they won four straight midway through the 2007 season, which ended with their most recent trip to the WIAA playoffs.
“They’re a mentally tough group,” said Iverson, who is the third varsity head coach Sauk Prairie’s seniors have played for. “They’ve been through a lot. Sometimes when you’ve gone through a lot, you can take a lot. I didn’t sense that they were nervous. ... I didn’t sense that they were scared. ... Even though it was a fairly low-scoring game, there were a lot of momentum shifts in it. Our guys just kept plugging.”
Sauk Prairie will look to stay perfect Sept. 13 at Reedsburg, while Baraboo will look to get in the win column with a trip to Beaver Dam.
