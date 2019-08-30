It’s tough to slow down the pass-happy Watertown High School football team over the course of 48 minutes.
Baraboo did it for the first half, going into the break tied at 6 before Watertown pulled away to hand Baraboo a 26-12 loss in a non-conference game Friday night.
“They just caught us on a couple plays,” Baraboo coach Steve Turkington said. “They’re a super explosive offense, so I felt like defensively we played really, really well tonight. But there’s still some room to grow. There were just a couple mistakes, and this type of team will expose your mistakes.
“We were on defense most of the game. We’ve got fix our offense right now. Our offense is not playing well at all right now, and it’s putting pressure on our defense.”
Watertown struck first, as quarterback Ethan Pauly threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Cade Oiler with 6 minutes, 37 seconds to play in the first quarter. Baraboo (0-2) limited the damage when Clayton Teasdale and Campbell Koseor blocked the extra point to keep the T-Birds within 6-0.
The Baraboo defense slowed the Goslings (2-0) the rest of the first quarter, highlighted by a pair of sacks from Baraboo sophomore linebacker Luna Larson.
“They had a few four-and-outs against us,” Turkington said of the defensive effort. “I don’t think a lot of teams have done that to them the last couple years.”
The Baraboo offense, led by Larson at quarterback, got on track with an 82-yard, 7-minute touchdown drive to end the half.
The march downfield started with a pair of first-down completions to Quinn Mueller and one to Riley Weyh. A big block by fullback Tyson Fry sprung Larson for a 12-yard run down to the 6-yard line with 6 seconds remaining. The T-Birds lined up for a fake field goal when Larson, who was holding for kicker Graham Langkamp, broke wide right for a 6-yard touchdown run as time expired.
The T-Birds received the second-half kickoff and went on a long drive that wilted on Watertown’s side of the field.
The Goslings gained possession and took the lead for good when Ethan Pauly threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Kory Stas with 6:37 remaining in the third quarter. Branden Fischer tacked on the extra point to give Watertown a 13-6 lead.
Just 17 seconds later, the Goslings regained possession when Evan Pauly recovered a Baraboo fumble. Stas took a screen pass down to the 4-yard line, then Dylan Sippel ran it in and Fischer kicked the extra point to give Watertown a 20-6 advantage.
The Watertown defense went right back to work, with Dawson Bast recording an interception to set up the Goslings in Baraboo territory. The Baraboo defense held this time, but the T-Birds’ ensuing drive stalled deep in Watertown territory.
The Goslings added insurance when Ethan Pauly broke free for a 40-yard run with 10:22 remaining to stretch the lead to 26-6.
Larson capped the scoring with a 48-yard touchdown run with 2:53 to play. But Baraboo’s two-point conversion attempt failed and the T-Birds didn’t regain possession until there were 20 seconds left in the game.
The T-Birds will open Badger North Conference play next Friday at Sauk Prairie, which is 2-0 following wins over Monroe and Madison Edgewood.
“It mirrors last year,” Turkington said, referencing Baraboo’s 0-2 start to 2018 before rallying to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2006. “The opening game we played Monona Grove and just got thrashed. The second game we played Stoughton and we were up at halftime, then they came back in the second half and beat us. It’s almost the same story.
“Next week, going against Sauk, hopefully we play like we did last year.”
