PREP FOOTBALL: Unbeaten records on the line as Baraboo hosts Lakeside Lutheran

All games are start at 7 p.m. Friday
Lakeside Lutheran (2-0) at Baraboo (2-0)
This is an uncommon non-conference meeting between a Lakeside team that is accustomed to strong starts and a Baraboo squad that is 2-0 for the first time since 2006. Lakeside (ranked ninth by The Associated Press among state small schools) has handled Racine St. Catherine’s and Watertown Luther Prep, averaging 32 points and 316 yards rushing per game; Baraboo has beaten Sauk Prairie and Madison Edgewood by a combined 54-3, not allowing a touchdown yet.
Baraboo’s breakout player is junior quarterback/linebacker Luna Larson, an NCAA Division I prospect on defense who leads the Thunderbirds in rushing (295 yards, four touchdowns) and passing (15-for-25, 118 yards). The Thunderbirds were in complete control in last week's 33-0 home win over Madison Edgewood, piling up 303 rushing yards and all five of their touchdowns on 45 carries while holding the Crusaders to -18 rushing yards on 20 carries. The defense is centered around a strong linebacking corps that includes Larson, Campbell Koseor and Gabe Fitzwilliams.
The T-Birds have developed a number of offensive threats. Larson ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns against Edgewood, while Kane Mahoney had 15 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown taking over the starting tailback spot in the absence of Owen Nachtigal, who should be back in Week 3. Koseor, a fullback, has also had a rushing touchdown in each game.
Lakeside’s powerhouse running back is Micah Cody, a 6-foot, 195-pound senior who has racked up 344 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 17.2 yards per carry. Cody also leads the defense with 21 tackles. Quarterback Nathan Chesterman has thrown only eight passes per game.
Reedsburg (1-1) at Tomah (0-1)
Another unusual pairing sends the Beavers, who righted their ship with a 41-6 win over Sauk Prairie last week, to Tomah, which lost its opener to Onalaska but had to cancel last week’s game against West Salem due to COVID-19 concerns — and its replacement game against Darlington for the same reason. The Timberwolves gave up 441 total yards in their opener against Onalaska, while the offense got 144 yards passing from Justin Gerke but ran for only 24 yards.
Reedsburg showed a balanced attack against Sauk Prairie, taking control with a 21-point second quarter. Miles Raupp ran for 104 yards to lead a 204-yard rushing attack, while Bryant Yanke completed all four of his passes for 142 yards and a score.
Sauk Prairie (0-2) at Watertown (1-1)
Sauk Prairie has struggled to find a rhythm on offense, producing 100 total yards against Baraboo and 89 against Reedsburg. The Eagles are scoring just 4.5 points per game, suffering a 21-3 home loss to Baraboo and a 41-6 loss at Reedsburg. Quarterback Ethan Gibbs threw for 88 yards against the Beavers, while Damien Wright-Rodriguez had a team-leading 51 rushing yards.
Watertown bounced back from its season-opening loss to Madison Edgewood by holding on for a 31-26 win over Portage last week. Quarterbacks Nathan Kehl and Caleb Huff have combined for 253 yards passing on 66.7% completions, but no touchdowns. The rushing game has been keyed by Dylan Sippel (117 yards) and Taylor Walter (110 yards), and Huff has run for four scores.
