PREP FOOTBALL: Unbeaten records on the line as Baraboo hosts Lakeside Lutheran

All games are start at 7 p.m. Friday

Lakeside Lutheran (2-0) at Baraboo (2-0)

This is an uncommon non-conference meeting between a Lakeside team that is accustomed to strong starts and a Baraboo squad that is 2-0 for the first time since 2006. Lakeside (ranked ninth by The Associated Press among state small schools) has handled Racine St. Catherine’s and Watertown Luther Prep, averaging 32 points and 316 yards rushing per game; Baraboo has beaten Sauk Prairie and Madison Edgewood by a combined 54-3, not allowing a touchdown yet.

Baraboo’s breakout player is junior quarterback/linebacker Luna Larson, an NCAA Division I prospect on defense who leads the Thunderbirds in rushing (295 yards, four touchdowns) and passing (15-for-25, 118 yards). The Thunderbirds were in complete control in last week's 33-0 home win over Madison Edgewood, piling up 303 rushing yards and all five of their touchdowns on 45 carries while holding the Crusaders to -18 rushing yards on 20 carries. The defense is centered around a strong linebacking corps that includes Larson, Campbell Koseor and Gabe Fitzwilliams.