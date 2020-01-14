PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Baraboo beats Mauston to get in win column

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"We wanted to be aggressive and get to the basket," Behl said. "And we hit some shots tonight, and did a good job getting to the free-throw line."

The T-Birds kept the pressure up much of the night, playing with energy and creating turnovers despite the absence of regulars Jillian Shanks, Seneca Funmaker and Claire Bildsten.

"We practice that on and off, and when you walk into the gym after school, they're in their working on stuff," Behl said of his players' ability to play up-tempo. "Their basketball IQ is growing.

"Taylor (Pfaff) had a number of steals in our press and found her teammates on the other end."

Pfaff outscored Mauston on her own, finishing with 23 points on seven field goals and 8-of-12 shooting from the free-throw line. Autumn Klemm had an efficient 16-point effort, finishing with four two-point field goals and a 3-pointer while making 5 of 6 free throws.

"Autumn took the ball to the rim and converted," Behl said of Klemm. "She had a good night on both ends of the floor."