PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Baraboo comes up just short in regional loss at Mount Horeb

"Magnuson knocked down some shots," Behl said of the forward that entered the night scoring about 15 points per game. "They started looking to get her looks, as they should, she's their best player. ... We struggle with length and she got a few looks inside in that second half, and got to the foul line a little bit."

Baraboo was held scoreless the rest of the way, missing a pair of free throws while Grace Vesperman also had a key block for Mount Horeb.

"We got some good looks in the second half, they just didn't go down for us," Behl said. "In the first half, they were going down. And then in the second half, they rimmed out."

Magnuson made two free throws with 25.8 seconds remaining, giving her Mount Horeb's final nine points of the night — and a team-leading 11 points for the game.

The T-Birds couldn't get a good look down the stretch, and Coulthard dribbled the clock out as Mount Horeb advanced to play No. 2 Oregon (17-5) in Friday's regional semifinal.

Moon finished with 12 of her game-high 14 points in the first half. Klemm, Pfaff and Ross each added six points, while Jillian Shanks had two.