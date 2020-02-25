PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Baraboo comes up just short in regional loss at Mount Horeb

MOUNT HOREB — The Baraboo prep girls basketball team put six players on the floor Tuesday night. One of them stood over 5-foot-7.
It was nearly enough, as the 10th-seeded Thunderbirds led the majority of the way before losing 38-34 to seventh-seeded Mount Horeb in a Division 2 regional quarterfinal in Mount Horeb.
"We just told our kids to come out and make them respect you," Baraboo head coach Micheal Behl said of his team's effort. "They're probably looking past you, so let them know they're in for a fight tonight. And they did. They played well and defended well. ... We knocked down some shots early and started to feel good about what we were doing. Everyone stayed on the same page, and it was a good solid effort all around."
Carly Moon announced immediately that Baraboo (3-20) was going to put up a fight. The senior guard destroyed the Mount Horeb (12-10) zone early, making four 3-pointers in the opening 9 minutes, 23 seconds to give the T-Birds a 14-8 lead.
"We felt they had some gaps in our zone and that we could get some looks for some of our shooters," Behl said. "And we executed really well. We screened the back side to get Carly some looks, and she doesn't need a whole lot of room to get her shot off. She knocked them down. Those were big."
Mount Horeb's Kenzie Coulthard made a free throw to end the 8-0 Baraboo run that started when freshman Taylor Pfaff banked a mid-range jumper in from the free-throw line.
Moon's outside shooting freed everything up on the offensive end, as Pfaff made back-to-back assists to freshman Jayden Ross for layups to stretch the lead to 18-9.
The T-Birds were also rebounding well out of their zone, with 5-foot-9 senior Autumn Klemm battling in the lane against the bigger Vikings.
Mount Horeb began to wear on the T-Birds down the stretch of the first half, closing it with a 10-3 run that was capped off by a Coulthard 3-pointer that pulled the Vikings within 21-19 at halftime. Baraboo's lone points in the final five minutes came on a Klemm three-point play.
The T-Birds, who were looking for their first playoff win since a 54-45 double-overtime regional win over Reedsburg in 2017, maintained a slim lead early in the second half. Ross scored inside to give Baraboo a 31-29 lead with about eight minutes remaining.
Then Julia Magnuson got going. The Mount Horeb junior was held scoreless in the first half while dealing with foul trouble, and had two points prior to going to the line for bonus free throws with 5:28 remaining. She made both to tie the game at 31, then grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back to give the Vikings a 33-31 lead.
You have free articles remaining.
They never gave it back. Following a Baraboo timeout, Magnuson hit a corner 3-pointer for a personal 7-0 run that ended when Pfaff converted a three-point play to pull the T-Birds within 36-34 with 3:33 remaining.
"Magnuson knocked down some shots," Behl said of the forward that entered the night scoring about 15 points per game. "They started looking to get her looks, as they should, she's their best player. ... We struggle with length and she got a few looks inside in that second half, and got to the foul line a little bit."
Baraboo was held scoreless the rest of the way, missing a pair of free throws while Grace Vesperman also had a key block for Mount Horeb.
"We got some good looks in the second half, they just didn't go down for us," Behl said. "In the first half, they were going down. And then in the second half, they rimmed out."
Magnuson made two free throws with 25.8 seconds remaining, giving her Mount Horeb's final nine points of the night — and a team-leading 11 points for the game.
The T-Birds couldn't get a good look down the stretch, and Coulthard dribbled the clock out as Mount Horeb advanced to play No. 2 Oregon (17-5) in Friday's regional semifinal.
Moon finished with 12 of her game-high 14 points in the first half. Klemm, Pfaff and Ross each added six points, while Jillian Shanks had two.
"Those girls are in good shape and didn't want to get off the floor," Behl said of Moon, Klemm and Pfaff, who played all 36 minutes. "It wasn't a big deal for them to play that many minutes. Tournament time comes and you shorten up your bench a bit. Theirs did, and ours did too."
Mount Horeb swept the season series between the teams, also claiming a 54-31 home win on Jan. 7 and a 49-40 road win on Feb. 13.
It was the second straight tough postseason loss for Baraboo, which dropped a 38-37 game at Portage last season.
Behl saw a different team on the floor Tuesday night than early in the season.
"Roles were defined as we got down the stretch," Behl said of the T-Birds, who won two of their final four regular season games. "Early on, it was difficult to really define roles. You've got to think about this team. We graduated eight seniors last year, so we were bringing back some seniors this year that played very, very little varsity last year. They had to establish themselves as leaders... We probably had less than 20 minutes of varsity experience on the floor at the beginning of the year, so just (gaining) that experience and understanding roles and what it's like to play varsity basketball."
Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz.