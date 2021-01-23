PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Baraboo comes up shy of Poynette despite White Eagle's 33 points

The Baraboo High School girls basketball team scored a season-high 66 points in Saturday's 72-66 home loss to Poynette.

The host Thunderbirds (2-15) took a 34-30 lead into halftime before giving up 42 second-half points against a Poynette (5-6) team that has won five of its last six games.

Baraboo senior Maya White Eagle and sophomore Taylor Pfaff carried the scoring load. White Eagle matched her season high with 33 points, while Pfaff finished with 21 as the duo combined for 54 of Baraboo's 66 points.

The T-Birds' previous season-high scoring total came in a 62-52 season-opening win at Portage on Dec. 1.

Megan Reddeman (14 points), Rachel Yelk (13) and Katelyn Chadwick (12) each scored in double figures for Poynette.