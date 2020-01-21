PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Baraboo doubled up at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln

The Baraboo prep girls basketball team couldn’t extinguish a red-hot Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln on Tuesday night.

The Red Raiders were hot throughout, making 14 3-pointers to hand The Thunderbirds a 76-38 non-conference loss on the road.

Chelsea King paced Wisconsin Rapids from behind the arc. The sophomore was lethal, canning five of her seven 3-pointers in the first half on her way to finishing with a game-high 21 points.

King wasn’t alone, as the Red Raiders (7-8) scorched the nets for 10 first-half 3-pointers. Ella Bruns made three, while Abby Look added a pair to give Wisconsin Rapids a 54-15 halftime lead on the way to its sixth straight win.

The Red Raiders let their foot off the gas in the second half, scoring just 22 points, but the comfortable advantage was more than enough. Five Red Raiders scored in double figures, with Megan Clary and Alli Martin adding 12 apiece, Bruns chipping in 11 and Look contributing 10.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Five players found the scoring column for Baraboo (1-13). Taylor Pfaff scored 13 of her team-high 15 points in the second half. Autumn Klemm also hit double-figures with 12 points, while Carly Moon chipped in seven.