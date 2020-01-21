You are the owner of this article.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Baraboo doubled up at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln
Taylor Pfaff

Baraboo's Taylor Pfaff saves the ball from going out of bounds during a Jan. 3 home game against Portage.

 BROCK FRITZ/News Republic

The Baraboo prep girls basketball team couldn’t extinguish a red-hot Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln on Tuesday night.

The Red Raiders were hot throughout, making 14 3-pointers to hand The Thunderbirds a 76-38 non-conference loss on the road.

Chelsea King paced Wisconsin Rapids from behind the arc. The sophomore was lethal, canning five of her seven 3-pointers in the first half on her way to finishing with a game-high 21 points.

King wasn’t alone, as the Red Raiders (7-8) scorched the nets for 10 first-half 3-pointers. Ella Bruns made three, while Abby Look added a pair to give Wisconsin Rapids a 54-15 halftime lead on the way to its sixth straight win.

The Red Raiders let their foot off the gas in the second half, scoring just 22 points, but the comfortable advantage was more than enough. Five Red Raiders scored in double figures, with Megan Clary and Alli Martin adding 12 apiece, Bruns chipping in 11 and Look contributing 10.

Five players found the scoring column for Baraboo (1-13). Taylor Pfaff scored 13 of her team-high 15 points in the second half. Autumn Klemm also hit double-figures with 12 points, while Carly Moon chipped in seven.

The T-Birds will return to Badger North Conference play with Thursday’s game in DeForest. Baraboo was no match for the Norskies, ranked No. 3 in Division 2 in the latest Associated Press poll, as itsuffered a 67-16 home loss on Dec. 6.

Baraboo 15 23 — 38

Wisconsin Rapids 54 22 — 76

BARABOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Klemm 4 3-4 12, Moon 1 4-4 7, Shanks 1 0-2 2, Pfaff 6 1-2 15, Oettinger 0 2-2 2. Totals 12 10-14 38.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Jochimsen 1 0-0 2, Martin 5 1-4 12, Look 4 0-0 10, Bruns 4 0-0 11, Clary 6 0-0 12, Vechinski 2 1-2 5, King 7 0-0 21. Wagner 1 0-0 3. Totals 30 2-6 76.

3-point goals: B 4 (Pfaff 2, Klemm 1, Moon 1); WR 14 (King 7, Bruns 3, Look 2, Martin 1, Wagner 1). Total fouls: B 6, WR 15.

