PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Baraboo downed by Fort Atkinson in Badger Challenge

The Baraboo prep girls basketball team picked up the pace to notch their first win of the season earlier this week.
It was a different story Friday, as Fort Atkinson handled the pressure to hand Baraboo a 70-53 loss in the first game of the Badger Challenge at Beaver Dam High School. The Blackhawks had it going from all over the floor, as Tyla Staude made six 3-pointers on the way to scoring a game-high 25 points while Anna Schoenike got it done inside to add 23 points.
“We struggled to shut down Schoenike from start to finish,” Baraboo assistant coach said of the Fort Atkinson senior, who scored 23 points. “(We) tried taking away their inside game in the second half, which gave them an opening for the outside shot, which they capitalized on.”
In a matchup of last-place teams in their respective conferences, Fort Atkinson (3-9, 1-6 Badger South) scored six straight points before Baraboo (1-12, 0-8 Badger North) got on the board when Taylor Pfaff assisted Jillian Shanks for a corner 3-pointer.
Shanks added a layup soon after, receiving the ball at the free-throw line, pump-faking and driving to pull Baraboo within 8-5.
The rest of the Thunderbirds found their stride offensively. Pfaff went coast-to-coast for a layup and hit a 3-pointer to keep Baraboo within 13-10.
But Fort Atkinson was too sound offensively, working it around the Baraboo zone and getting it inside to Schoenike to spark an 18-2 run. Staude made a 3-pointer early in the run, while Taylor Marquart and Schoenike scored in the post.
Carly Moon ended the run. The senior guard hit a 3-pointer from the right wing to cut the Baraboo deficit to 31-15. The T-Birds closed the half strong, with Natasha Hess grabbing an offensive rebound and putting it back, and Cece Oettinger making two free throws as Baraboo went into the locker room with a 31-19 deficit.
The T-Birds couldn’t mount a serious run, however, as Staude made a 3-pointer to give Fort Atkinson a 44-23 advantage — its first 20-point lead of the night.
You have free articles remaining.
Moon answered with a 3-pointer of her own, but the Blackhawks continued to pull away to claim the 70-53 win.
Baraboo’s defense struggled three days after stifling Mauston in Tuesday’s 66-22 road win. The Blackhawks are scoring 69.3 points per game in their three wins this season, while averaging 40.3 points per game in losses.
Fort Atkinson relied on three players offensively Friday night. Staude scored a game-high 25 points, while Schoenlke added 23 points and Marquart finished with 16 points.
Pfaff paced Baraboo with 21 points. Oettinger and Moon added 10 points and nine points, respectively.
Fort Atkinson got revenge from last year, when Baraboo recorded a 48-36 win over the Blackhawks in the Badger Challenge.
The T-Birds scored 50-plus points for the second straight game, increasing their scoring average from 28.6 at the start of the week to 33.4 going into Tuesday’s non-conference game against Wisconsin Rapids.
Baraboo 19 34 — 53</&hspag4>
Fort Atkinson 31 39 — 70
BARABOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Klemm 0 1-6 1, Moon 3 1-2 9, Pfaff 7 5-11 21, Oettinger 1 8-8 10, Ross 1 0-2 2, Hess 2 0-2 4, Shanks 2 1-4 6. Totals 16 16-25 53.
FORT ATKINSON — Christiansen 1 0-0 2, Neste 1 0-0 2, Marquart 7 0-0 16, Staude 7 5-7 25, Kohl 1 0-0 2, Schoenlke 10 3-4 23. Totals 27 8-11 70.
3-point goals: B 5 (Moon 2, Pfaff 2, Shanks), FA 8 (Staude 6, Marquart 2). Total fouls: B 12, FA 23.
Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz.