PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Baraboo downed by Fort Atkinson in Badger Challenge

The Baraboo prep girls basketball team picked up the pace to notch their first win of the season earlier this week.

It was a different story Friday, as Fort Atkinson handled the pressure to hand Baraboo a 70-53 loss in the first game of the Badger Challenge at Beaver Dam High School. The Blackhawks had it going from all over the floor, as Tyla Staude made six 3-pointers on the way to scoring a game-high 25 points while Anna Schoenike got it done inside to add 23 points.

“We struggled to shut down Schoenike from start to finish,” Baraboo assistant coach said of the Fort Atkinson senior, who scored 23 points. “(We) tried taking away their inside game in the second half, which gave them an opening for the outside shot, which they capitalized on.”

In a matchup of last-place teams in their respective conferences, Fort Atkinson (3-9, 1-6 Badger South) scored six straight points before Baraboo (1-12, 0-8 Badger North) got on the board when Taylor Pfaff assisted Jillian Shanks for a corner 3-pointer.

Shanks added a layup soon after, receiving the ball at the free-throw line, pump-faking and driving to pull Baraboo within 8-5.