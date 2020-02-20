PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Baraboo drops Badger North finale in Waunakee

The Baraboo prep girls basketball team closed out the Badger North Conference season with with a 68-26 loss at Waunakee on Thursday night.

The Thunderbirds (2-19, 1-13 Badger North) trailed 30-12 at halftime, before Taylor Pfaff got things going in the second half. The freshman guard scored all 12 of her points after halftime, finishing with nearly all of Baraboo's 14 second-half points.

Senior Autumn Klemm added seven points for the T-Birds, while seniors Cece Oettinger and Carly Moon chipped in four and three points, respectively. Baraboo finished with just 10 made field goals, including three 3-pointers, and shot 3 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Waunakee meanwhile was red hot from deep, draining 11 3-pointers. Caitlyn Lynch made four of the Warriors' triples to score a game-high 14 points.

Melanie Watson was the only other Warrior to score in double figures, finishing with 11 points for a balanced Waunakee team that had 11 players score.

The game was similar to the first match-up between the teams, when Baraboo trailed 34-13 at halftime in a 64-30 home loss to Waunakee on Jan. 10.