The Baraboo prep girls basketball team opened the 2019-20 season with Thursday’s non-conference loss at Sparta.
The Thunderbirds trailed throughout, digging a 28-7 halftime hole on the way to a 50-24 road loss.
“I really don’t think we played too badly,” Baraboo head coach Michael Behl said. “Overall, we played well for the first time. ... We just couldn’t match up with them physically.”
The T-Birds (0-1) struggled to get going offensively, despite having a 14-9 advantage in turnovers. A 3-pointer pulled Baraboo within 6-5 with 14 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half, but Sparta responded with a 7-0 run.
The Spartans (1-1) didn’t look back, closing the half on a 22-2 run to put the game to bed early. Callahan Ziebell scored a game-high 19 points for Sparta, which had opened the season with Tuesday’s 59-50 loss at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau.
“She’s a legit 6-foot-3, with probably a 6-5 wing span,” Behl said of Ziebell. “We just couldn’t match up with her. ... It was hard for us to play around her, or play over her. We got her in some foul trouble, and when she was out of the game we went on some runs... but when she was in, it was a huge matchup problem.”
Baraboo senior Carly Moon and freshman Taylor Pfaff each made two 3-pointers and scored eight points.
“She was able to get herself in the paint and make some stuff happen,” Behl said of Pfaff.
Autumn Klemm, Jillian Shanks, Cece Oettinger and Natasha Hess each chipped in two points for the T-Birds.
Baraboo is adapting after the loss of a talented seven-player senior class that included All-Badger North selections Haley Hannagan, Lexi Johnson and Lia Kieck.
The T-Birds will open its home schedule with Tuesday’s Badger Conference crossover game against Monona Grove, the defending Badger South champions.
