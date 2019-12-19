PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Baraboo duo can't keep up with Reedsburg

Two members of the Baraboo High School girls basketball team found a way to put the ball in the net Thursday night.

They'll need more going forward, as Taylor Pfaff scored 16 points and Autumn Klemm added 14 in a 67-30 Badger North Conference loss at Reedsburg.

"I thought we played better, probably our best overall game with two halves put together," Baraboo coach Michael Behl said. "We're showing steady improvement because we're starting to put more points on the board, which is a huge deal. You can't win without putting the ball in the hoop and we're starting to loosen up a little bit offensively.

"We only had two in the scoring column though, so we need more players to step up and put the ball in the hoop. And they will."

Baraboo (0-7, 0-4 Badger North) has struggled to score all season, particularly in the first half. The T-Birds entered the night averaging less than eight points a game in the opening 18 minutes.

Klemm surpassed that herself Thursday, making three 3-pointers on the way to scoring 10 of Baraboo's 12 first-half points. Pfaff got to the basket for the other two for a Baraboo team that reached double-digits in both halves for the first time this season.