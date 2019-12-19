PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Baraboo duo can't keep up with Reedsburg

Two members of the Baraboo High School girls basketball team found a way to put the ball in the net Thursday night.
They'll need more going forward, as Taylor Pfaff scored 16 points and Autumn Klemm added 14 in a 67-30 Badger North Conference loss at Reedsburg.
"I thought we played better, probably our best overall game with two halves put together," Baraboo coach Michael Behl said. "We're showing steady improvement because we're starting to put more points on the board, which is a huge deal. You can't win without putting the ball in the hoop and we're starting to loosen up a little bit offensively.
"We only had two in the scoring column though, so we need more players to step up and put the ball in the hoop. And they will."
Baraboo (0-7, 0-4 Badger North) has struggled to score all season, particularly in the first half. The T-Birds entered the night averaging less than eight points a game in the opening 18 minutes.
Klemm surpassed that herself Thursday, making three 3-pointers on the way to scoring 10 of Baraboo's 12 first-half points. Pfaff got to the basket for the other two for a Baraboo team that reached double-digits in both halves for the first time this season.
But the Reedsburg (6-1, 3-1) offense came from all angles against a Baraboo defense that was primarily in a zone.
Mahra Wieman led the charge from the opening possession of the game, taking an assist from Macie Wieman and getting to the basket for a layup.
Mahra Wieman made a 3-pointer on the Beavers' next offensive possession, while Trenna Cherney added a layup to give Reedsburg a 7-3 lead when Baraboo called the first timeout of the night 3 minutes, 47 seconds into the game.
Klemm came out of the timeout and made her second 3-pointer of the night, trimming the deficit to 7-6.
"We put her out on the perimeter where she feels more comfortable," Behl said of Klemm. "And she's quick to the rim, she's a tough cover."
Reedsburg's Grace Benish answered with a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession, then Mahra Wieman took over. The sophomore made a pair of free throws, converted a three-point play and made a 3-pointer for a personal 8-0 run that gave the Beavers an 18-6 lead.
Cherney added a fastbreak layup before Pfaff ended the 13-0 run with a driving layup with 8:25 to play in the first half.
Reedsburg's momentum didn't slow. Melissa Dietz got inside for a basket, followed by a Macie Wieman fastbreak layup before Klemm made her third 3-pointer then got a layup that trimmed the deficit to 24-12.
Reedsburg closed the half on a 12-0 run, as Wieman made back-to-back layups, Macie Wieman and Cherney each made a layup, and McKenzie Bestor got inside for back-to-back layups to give the Beavers a 36-12 halftime lead.
It was more of the same in the second half, as the Beavers were never threatened on the way to their fourth straight win.
Pfaff scored 14 of her team-high 16 points in the second half.
"I think she's a top three point guard as a freshman," Behl said of Pfaff. "She's coming along."
Mahra Wieman scored a game-high 28 points, while Cherney added 17 points
Both teams will have a week off before hosting Dec. 27 non-conference games — Baraboo against Wisconsin Dells and Reedsburg against Lodi.
"The kids will take a little bit of a break for the holiday, and then we'll get back after it," Behl said.
Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz.