PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Baraboo gets to rim to beat Portage in regional quarterfinals

The Warriors were happy to get one more chance to suit up in a season that saw them go into quarantine twice, including one that nearly put Tuesday’s game in question. After 14 days off, Portage returned to action with Saturday’s 50-35 home loss to Berlin.

“We were really worried when we knew that maybe we were going to miss it,” Howe said. “So we fought to get those two games right at the end of quarantine and celebrate Senior Night. It’s really been intense these last couple practices.

“You have a group that becomes a family. You spend so many minutes together with intense emotions and share the same goals. I want them to just remember each other, that they shared time, and that when you share time with someone, that’s important. When they leave, I want them to feel like they can come back and that they’re proud of what they participated in, regardless of the record.“

Tuesday was the T-Birds’ first postseason win since they claimed a 55-45 regional-quarterfinal win over Reedsburg on Feb. 21, 2017.

Baraboo will see another familiar opponent in the regional semifinals. The T-Birds will square off against top-seeded and third-ranked Reedsburg (15-1), which claimed a 65-42 win at Baraboo on Jan. 4 and a 76-35 home win over the T-Birds on Feb. 5.