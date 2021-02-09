PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Baraboo gets to rim to beat Portage in regional quarterfinals

The Baraboo girls basketball team is at its best when it gets to the basket.
The fourth-seeded Thunderbirds lived at the rim Tuesday night, forcing the issue to claim a 68-42 win over No. 5 Portage in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal at Baraboo High School.
Baraboo (4-17) improved to 3-1 against Portage (1-17) this season, including 3-0 with high-scoring guards Maya White Eagle and Taylor Pfaff in the lineup. The duo had missed the teams’ second meeting of the season, when Baraboo came straight out of a COVID-19 quarantine to suffer a 42-34 loss at Portage.
They had their hands in everything in the playoff opener, as White Eagle and Pfaff scored 24 and 16 points, respectively. They did it in a similar fashion, turning steals into fast breaks and attacking in the half court to finish or find teammates underneath the basket.
“Taylor and Maya are just skilled with the basketball and their ability to get to the rim,” Baraboo head coach Michael Behl said. “That puts a lot of pressure defensively on our opponent. Just about every opponent we play, they’re able to get there. That’s a nice luxury to have.
“It’s just a matter of, can they finish and can they find their teammates? We’ve gotten better in that area too.”
The T-Birds had it all working midway through the first half, following an Emma Kreuziger midrange jumper that pulled Portage within 24-14 with 6 minutes, 20 seconds remaining. White Eagle quickly took control, getting to the basket for two layups before knocking down a 3-pointer on an assist from Pfaff to stretch the lead to 31-14.
“White Eagle is tough, I love her grit. We knew she was going to get to the hoop, you’re not going to stop her,” Portage coach Jessica Howe said of the Baraboo senior, noting that White Eagle and the T-Birds frequently turned their forays to the hoop into chances at three-point plays. “But we didn’t want them to get to the line. That was an emotional swing when the referee kept saying ‘and one, and one, and one.’ That really emotionally hurt us, and you can’t get into a rhythm.”
Following her personal 7-0 run, White Eagle, who scored 22 of her 24 points in the first half, picked up her second foul and subbed out. But the T-Birds kept coming. Freshman Caitlyn Frank assisted junior McKenzie Gruner for a layup, then Pfaff, a sophomore, went coast-to-coast to make it 35-14 with 2:30 to go.
“It’s contagious,” Behl said. “That’s kind of the story of our season. When shots are going down for us, it kind of trickles throughout the rest of the team and is contagious. And then the exact opposite is true, when we’re struggling to knock down shots, everyone just kind of tightens up.”
The T-Birds were playing loose Tuesday. Their 11-0 first-half run came to an end when Portage freshman Estella Brees hit one of her three 3-pointers with 1:45 to go. The freshman, who scored a team-high 15 points, soon added another as the Warriors trailed 37-20 going into the locker room.
The 17-point lead was plenty for a Baraboo team that used an aggressive zone defense to make it difficult for Portage. The Warriors were held without a field goal for the first five minutes of the second half, while Baraboo opened with a 9-0 run that started with an Emma Fluette triple and ended with a Pfaff steal and a layup that made it 46-20 with 13:20 to play.
“We got after them, our goal was to create some turnovers, create some offense through our defense,” Behl said. “We extended out a little bit to see if we could create some turnovers. And we did, we got a lot of opportunities.”
Baraboo, which also notched a 62-52 home win over Portage on Dec. 1 and a 60-41 road win over the Warriors on Jan. 14, was never threatened down the stretch Tuesday. White Eagle and Pfaff are averaging 21.3 and 14.0 points per game, respectively, against Portage this season.
They had plenty of support Tuesday, as Gruner added nine points, Fluette had seven, and Frank and Jayden Ross each chipped in six. Brees’ 15 points were backed up by 10 from Kreuziger, who’s part of a Portage senior class that left a mark on Howe.
“I’m like in tears thinking about losing them,” Portage coach Jessica Howe said. “They’re really nice people and they really treated me and my philosophy with respect. They’ve been kind to the community, to their opponents and especially to each other. They’re going to do great things. They’re going to be just fine in life.”
The Warriors were happy to get one more chance to suit up in a season that saw them go into quarantine twice, including one that nearly put Tuesday’s game in question. After 14 days off, Portage returned to action with Saturday’s 50-35 home loss to Berlin.
“We were really worried when we knew that maybe we were going to miss it,” Howe said. “So we fought to get those two games right at the end of quarantine and celebrate Senior Night. It’s really been intense these last couple practices.
“You have a group that becomes a family. You spend so many minutes together with intense emotions and share the same goals. I want them to just remember each other, that they shared time, and that when you share time with someone, that’s important. When they leave, I want them to feel like they can come back and that they’re proud of what they participated in, regardless of the record.“
Tuesday was the T-Birds’ first postseason win since they claimed a 55-45 regional-quarterfinal win over Reedsburg on Feb. 21, 2017.
Baraboo will see another familiar opponent in the regional semifinals. The T-Birds will square off against top-seeded and third-ranked Reedsburg (15-1), which claimed a 65-42 win at Baraboo on Jan. 4 and a 76-35 home win over the T-Birds on Feb. 5.
“They bring a lot of toughness,” Behl said of a Reedsburg team that’s carrying a nine-game winning streak into the playoffs. “They’re outstanding at rebounding the basketball. They got a ton of offensive boards against us last time. They shoot it well, and if you really go out and guard on the perimeter, they’re going to drive it on you.
“And they play together so well. They’ve been playing together for the last three years now and just know each other so well. It’s a tough matchup for us for sure. I think we’re going to give them a little better game than we did last time. We’ll go out, we’ll battle and we’ll do the best we can.”
BARABOO 68, PORTAGE 42
Portage 20 22 — 42
Baraboo 37 31 — 68
PORTAGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Schwantz 2 0-0 6; Garrigan 2 0-0 5; Krueger 2 0-0 4; Brees 5 2-4 15; Kreuziger 2 6-8 10; McCall 0 0-0 2. Totals 13 8-12 42.
BARABOO — Ross 0-0 6; Fluette 2 1-2 7; White Eagle 11 0-2 24; Pfaff 8 0-2 16; Frank 3 0-1 6; Gruner 3 3-3 9. Totals 29 4-13 68.
3-point goals: P 6 (Brees 3, Schwantz 2, Garrigan 1); B 6 (Ross 2, Fluette 2, White Eagle 2). Total fouls: P 13; B 12.