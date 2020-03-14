PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Baraboo's Moon, Pfaff make All-Badger North team

Every member of the 2019-20 Baraboo High School girls basketball team was new to playing heavy varsity minutes.
Two of the Thunderbirds adapted well enough to earn recognition, as Carly Moon and Taylor Pfaff picked up honorable mention All-Badger North Conference nods.
Pfaff was the lone T-Bird to average in double figures, scoring 12.6 points per game for a Baraboo team that averaged just 33.1 points per game. The freshman point guard shot a team-best 31.5% from the field, while making 66.4% of her free-throw attempts and 21.5% of 3-pointers.
The 5-foot-7 guard also led the T-Birds with 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, while adding 1.7 steals per game.
"Taylor is athletic, motivated and has outstanding court vision," Baraboo head coach Michael Behl said. "And probably most importantly, she loves basketball and has a great desire to make the most out of her abilities.
"Her confidence is growing. Her confidence will allow her to be that go-to player every team needs in crucial situations. At some point we will need her to create a shot for herself or her teammates, we will need her to help grab a rebound after a defensive stop and we will need her to use her skills with the ball to beat pressure when teams come after us."
Pfaff was a starter and leader from the get-go for a young Baraboo team that had to replace seven seniors, including three all-conference players, from the 2018-19 team.
"It took Taylor about 10 minutes of summer league play to make the adjustment to varsity basketball," Behl said. "She had a few moments this year where she was overwhelmed, but she always learned from those experiences and came back the next day or the next game ready to go.
"Taylor has been playing at a high level for sometime now and she has played AAU basketball at levels above her age. She is used to playing against good competition."
You have free articles remaining.
Behl doesn't see Pfaff slowing down as her high school career progresses.
"Taylor will be a better player just from playing a full season of high school basketball," Behl said. "As she adds strength, she will be able to handle herself better when guarding players who know how to get leverage on her, and she will be able to use that strength to get herself to the rim and score against taller players."
Moon was Baraboo's second-leading scorer this season, making a team-high 39 of her 145 3-point attempts on the way to scoring 8.0 points per game.
"Carly is a really good perimeter shooter," Behl said. "She has a quick release and when she gets in a groove, she can make a whole bunch of shots in a short period of time. She has also stepped up as a leader this season. I have been impressed with her vocal leadership on and off the court."
Moon, a 5-foot-7 guard, added 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 assists per game. She was the leading returning scorer entering the season, averaging 1.4 points and 0.2 rebounds per game in 21 varsity appearances as a junior.
"Carly had the most varsity experience coming into this season," Behl said. "She provided a steadying influence on our younger players from the summer and it carried throughout the season.
"She studied the game and became very familiar with what we were doing on the court. Each year, she became better accumulated to the intensity and speed of the game and by the time she was a senior, no situation or good team or great player bothered her. She stayed very even-keeled and that began to carry over to her teammates as well."
Moon went out with a big last game, making four first-half 3-pointers and scoring a game-high 14 points in 10th-seeded Baraboo's 38-34 loss at seventh-seeded Mount Horeb in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal.
"I will miss Carly's dedication, her willingness to come in and play and get better throughout the offseason, her leadership and her ability to knock down big shots in big situations," Behl said.
The all-conference duo led a young, undersized Baraboo team to a 3-20 record, including 1-13 in Badger North play.
Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz.