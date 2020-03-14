PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Baraboo's Moon, Pfaff make All-Badger North team

"It took Taylor about 10 minutes of summer league play to make the adjustment to varsity basketball," Behl said. "She had a few moments this year where she was overwhelmed, but she always learned from those experiences and came back the next day or the next game ready to go.

"Taylor has been playing at a high level for sometime now and she has played AAU basketball at levels above her age. She is used to playing against good competition."

Behl doesn't see Pfaff slowing down as her high school career progresses.

"Taylor will be a better player just from playing a full season of high school basketball," Behl said. "As she adds strength, she will be able to handle herself better when guarding players who know how to get leverage on her, and she will be able to use that strength to get herself to the rim and score against taller players."

Moon was Baraboo's second-leading scorer this season, making a team-high 39 of her 145 3-point attempts on the way to scoring 8.0 points per game.

"Carly is a really good perimeter shooter," Behl said. "She has a quick release and when she gets in a groove, she can make a whole bunch of shots in a short period of time. She has also stepped up as a leader this season. I have been impressed with her vocal leadership on and off the court."