PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Baraboo's Pfaff scores 16 points in lopsided loss at DeForest

The Baraboo prep girls basketball team has had no answer for DeForest this season.

The Thunderbirds have been outscored 132-46 by the Norskies, suffering a 67-16 home loss on Dec. 6 and a 65-30 road loss in Thursday’s Badger North Conference game in DeForest.

Taylor Pfaff did have some answers the second time around. The Baraboo freshman, who scored six points in the first meeting, had more than half of the T-Birds’ points on Thursday. Two of Pfaff’s four made field goals came from behind the arc, while she also made 6 of 9 free-throw attempts.

Pfaff ended Baraboo’s 7-minute, 51-second scoreless stretch to start the game, converting a three-point play to bring the T-Birds (1-14, 0-8 Badger North) within 23-3.

The offensive struggles didn’t stop. Autumn Klemm made two free throws and Pfaff hit one before the T-Birds made their next field goal, a Pfaff 3-pointer that cut the deficit to 43-9 with 4:38 remaining in the half.

Despite an 8-2 run to end the half, the T-Birds went into the locker room with a 45-14 deficit.

The score evened out in the second half, as DeForest (12-2, 7-1) cruised to stay in second place in the Badger North, trailing only three-time defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Beaver Dam (13-2, 8-0).

