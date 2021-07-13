PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Baraboo’s White Eagle heads to All-Star Game in role she grew up watching

“The offseason is one of my favorite things because the things I needed to work on from this past season, I can do now,” White Eagle said. “It just takes time, energy, effort and a mindset. I just have to tell myself I can do it, and then I put my mind to it and I’m going to get it done. It might not be perfected in a day or so, but I know if I keep working on it I can perfect it and get it done.”

The 5-foot-6 guard has been working on transferrable skills, as she expects to contribute immediately in college. Triton coach Marques Hatch expects the same, saying during White Eagle’s signing day that she was the Trojans’ top recruit this year.

“I don’t want to put any parameters on her game,” Hatch said in March. “I think great players, you just put them on the court and let them play. I’ll figure out a way to utilize her to the best of my abilities, but with her work ethic and her ability, we’ll turn her loose on the court and let her go.”

With White Eagle’s coach hoping she can play immediately, she plans to be ready. Her nightly workouts consist of cardio and a weightlifting rotation between upper body and lower body. She also has a basketball trainer in Madison and Wisconsin Dells, while spending additional time at JustAGame working on her skills.