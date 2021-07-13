PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Baraboo’s White Eagle heads to All-Star Game in role she grew up watching

Maya White Eagle grew up in Baraboo’s gyms.
She watched as Sam Terry and Emily Kieck made the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game and moved on to college. Now it’s White Eagle’s turn. And, after being that little girl in the gym years ago, White Eagle knows the impression she wants to give off when she suits up for the Division 2 South team in the WBCA All-Star Game on Wednesday at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
“When you get selected for something, it’s important. You’re a role model for kids.” White Eagle said July 6. “I just know that a lot of people around the community look up to me, and being selected serves as motivation. When I was little and Emily Kieck and Sam Terry got selected, I always told myself ‘I want to be selected like them.’ They were role models for me, and then I switched roles.
“It’s important as an athlete to do good things. You watch the professionals and all these kids are like, ‘I want to be like this person when I grow up.’ I just know that I need to continue to work hard, trust God’s process and continue to be nice to everybody. I want people to be like, ‘That Maya girl’s really nice, and she’s a good basketball player, too.’”
She’s good enough to earn a scholarship to play NJCAA Division I basketball at Triton College. A gym rat, White Eagle can’t wait to start playing ball in River Grove, Ill., but she’s also enjoying the process of preparing.
“The offseason is one of my favorite things because the things I needed to work on from this past season, I can do now,” White Eagle said. “It just takes time, energy, effort and a mindset. I just have to tell myself I can do it, and then I put my mind to it and I’m going to get it done. It might not be perfected in a day or so, but I know if I keep working on it I can perfect it and get it done.”
The 5-foot-6 guard has been working on transferrable skills, as she expects to contribute immediately in college. Triton coach Marques Hatch expects the same, saying during White Eagle’s signing day that she was the Trojans’ top recruit this year.
“I don’t want to put any parameters on her game,” Hatch said in March. “I think great players, you just put them on the court and let them play. I’ll figure out a way to utilize her to the best of my abilities, but with her work ethic and her ability, we’ll turn her loose on the court and let her go.”
With White Eagle’s coach hoping she can play immediately, she plans to be ready. Her nightly workouts consist of cardio and a weightlifting rotation between upper body and lower body. She also has a basketball trainer in Madison and Wisconsin Dells, while spending additional time at JustAGame working on her skills.
“Ever since the season, I’ve really focused on my shot,” White Eagle said. “And it’s gotten way better. I’ve worked on floaters, I’ve worked on different moves to the basket, endurance, staying in shape, just little things like that.
“My trainer in Madison, we’re working on a lot of pro moves, a lot of NBA moves, just being able to create shots. And in the Dells, we’re just working on my ball handling, getting it tighter, getting it slick. And in practices, I’m just working on decision-making, making the right reads on defense and stuff.
“I’m just going to continue to train and get ready for college. I go back in August and it’s a decision: are you going to put the work in while you’re chilling out or are you not? I told myself that I’m going to put the work in so that when I get to college basketball, I’ll be ready to play.”
White Eagle played a number of roles during her prep career. She started high school at Madison Memorial, averaging 8.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.5 assists per game as a junior to cap off a three-year stretch in which the Spartans went 57-18.
After transferring back to Baraboo for family reasons, White Eagle had the ball in her hands much more often in 2020-21. She was in control immediately, averaging 20.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.5 steals per game on 50.7% shooting for a young Baraboo team that went 4-18.
Those opposing experiences allowed White Eagle to round out her game and earn a spot in the WBCA event, which will pit the best seniors in Wisconsin against each other in a South versus North format. The Division 2 game is scheduled to tip at 3 p.m. Wednesday and is the fourth of the five girls’ games that day. The five boys’ games will play Thursday.
“Just let the game come to me,” White Eagle said. “I’ve been putting work in before the all-star game. It’s a full schedule. I have work and then I have workouts, and then I have my trainer twice a week and work on my own. It’s not just a chill summer, it’s a grind. It’s important to stay focused, stay in shape and still work on basketball.”
Her well-traveled high school basketball experience also helped her add maturity to her game.
“At Madison Memorial, I learned that your will is really more important than your skill,” White Eagle said. “You’ve got to want things. Your skill isn’t going to overpower how hard you work. I know that hard work can beat talent, I’ve seen it. Being able to play basketball in Madison shaped me to work harder.
“In the Baraboo season, a key thing is just being a leader and always doing the right thing. I know that’s important and is going to carry me throughout life. Being a leader and doing the right thing will get you far because when you have a leadership role, people are going to look up to you and doing the right thing always makes you feel good. Always work hard, it will pay off.”
So White Eagle’s been working. Her and her WBCA teammates will get a chance to show it Wednesday when the South team takes the court with White Eagle, Jefferson’s Ainsley Howard; Union Grove’s Angela Slattery; Carleigh Roberts; Milwaukee Pius XI’s Jaida Smith; Mount Horeb’s Julia Magnuson; McFarland’s Katie Hildebrandt; New Berlin Eisenhower’s Kylie Lemberger and Nikki Dienberg; Monroe’s Megan Benzschawel, Pewaukee’s Morgan Goodman and Monona Grove’s Peighton Nelson. Stoughton’s Brad Pickett will coach with Milton’s Jeremy Jensen and Stacy Skemp.
“It’s the best people in the state. But I really don’t think of it like that, I just tell myself I’m going to play like nobody’s ever seen me play before,” White Eagle said. “Every time I step on the court I have that mindset of, ‘I’ve got to play hard. I’ve got to play like no one has ever seen me play before.’ I’m just going to focus on playing hard, playing my game and just having fun. That’s the big thing, having fun is important, high school’s coming to an end and we’re putting on a show for the state of Wisconsin. All we can do is play ball and have fun.”