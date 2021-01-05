PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Baraboo stifled by Madison Edgewood

The Baraboo prep girls basketball team was held to nine first-half points in Tuesday's 48-25 home loss to Madison Edgewood.

Edgewood (7-4) built up a 29-9 halftime lead and easily held on down the stretch thanks to 14 points from Baluck Deang and 12 from Sarah Lazar.

No Thunderbirds (1-9) finished in double figures. Junior guard Emma Fluette made three 3-pointers to tally a team-high nine points, while Maya White Eagle added seven points.

The T-Birds, who were coming off a 65-42 loss to Reedsburg on Monday, will play their third home game of the week when McFarland comes to town Friday.