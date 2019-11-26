The Baraboo prep girls basketball team was never able to settle in Tuesday night.
The Thunderbirds were kept off guard by Monona Grove’s full-court press, suffering a 63-28 loss to the reigning Badger South Conference champions in the 2019-20 home opener at Baraboo High School.
“They’re a good team, we knew it was going to be a challenge,” Baraboo head coach Michael Behl said. “The first five minutes of the game really was the difference.”
The T-Birds (0-2) were on their heels from the first time the Silver Eagles (2-1) scored. Seanna Curran opened the scoring with a layup that allowed Monona Grove (2-1) to put the press on, immediately leading to a steal and a fastbreak layup by Ally Yundt. The Silver Eagles kept the press on, running out to a 12-0 lead before Baraboo started to find some success against it.
“It’s aggressive, and you can’t simulate it in practice,” Behl said of Monona Grove’s press. “It took our kids five or six minutes to kind of adjust, and then I thought we handled it generally just fine after that. I don’t know how many turnovers we had, a lot in the first half, but I thought we created some turnovers too. But that put us in a hole early.”
Jillian Shanks scored Baraboo’s first points 9 minutes, 22 seconds into the game, hitting a runner in the middle of the lane to cut the deficit to 12-2. Monona Grove’s Taylor Moreau answered with back-to-back 3-pointers, two of her six on the night, to give the Silver Eagles an 18-2 lead.
Carly Moon found her stroke, recording a steal and hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to pull the T-Birds within 19-8 with 4:12 to go in the half. But Baraboo couldn’t find consistent offense, as Monona Grove closed the half on a 12-0 run to take a 31-8 lead into the locker room.
“We kind of struggle to put the ball in the hole at this point,” Behl said of the offensive struggles. “That’s a process that we’re working on.
“We have players that play hard, they’re aggressive and they play for each other. I’d never fault them on their effort. It’s just a matter of us getting shots that we can make. And to Monona Grove’s effort, they took away a lot of things we were looking to get. As the game loosened up, we got more of those looks.”
The scoring picked up in the second half, as the T-Birds scored 20 points. Seneca Funmaker had six of them, while Taylor Pfaff finished with a game-high eight points for a Baraboo team that made seven field goals.
“They work hard in practice each and every day, so it’s nice for them to get a little payoff,” Behl said of getting a number of bench players in throughout the second half. “I thought Seneca went in there and played hard. She had six points and I don’t know how many rebounds she had, but she battled in there. ... Taylor played hard throughout the game. Especially in the second half, and I was proud of the way she rebounded in the defensive end.”
Moon added six points, Shanks had four points, and Autumn Klemm and Madison Strampe each scored two points.
Moreau scored a game-high 18 points, making six of Monona Grove’s 13 3-pointers.
The T-Birds, who opened the season with a 50-24 loss at Sparta on Nov. 21, will face Menomonee Falls on Monday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Monona Grove 31 32 — 63
Baraboo 8 20 — 28
MONONA GROVE (fg ft-fta pts) — Goke 1 0-0 2, Olson 3 0-0 9, Christiansen 1 0-0 2, Gorton 4 0-0 12, Yundt 1 0-0 2, Curran 3 1-2 7, BonDurant 3 1-2 7, Zank 1 2-2 4, Moreau 6 0-0 18. Totals 23 4-6 63.
BARABOO — Klemm 1 0-0 2, Moon 2 0-0 6, Shanks 2 0-0 4, Pfaff 1 6-8 8, Oettinger 0 0-2 0, Strampe 1 0-0 2, Funmaker 2 2-6 6. Totals 7 8-16 28.
3-point goals — MG 13 (Moreau 6, Gorton 4, Olson 3), B 2 (Moon). Fouls — MG 12, B 10.
