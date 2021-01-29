PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Baraboo turns up pressure, confidence to roll over Mauston

But Baraboo kept coming, with White Eagle assisting Jaydnn Gruner for a layup to start another 22-2 run that ended when Fluette made a 3-pointer, her third of the half, to send the T-Birds into halftime with a 52-13 lead.

“Corner 3s, as we’ve learned, are tough to defend,” Behl said of the soft spot Baraboo found in the Mauston zone. “It’s nice to be on the other end, get some good looks and knock them down.”

The T-Birds’ 52 first-half points were more than they had scored in 11 of their first 17 full games. They kept coming in the second half, with Pfaff turning a steal into a tough, high-off-the-glass finish to give them a 65-13 lead with 13:54 to go.

“She read the passing lanes well and got some easy opportunities for herself and for her teammates,” Behl said of the sophomore guard, noting he’s interested to see how many assists she finished with to go along with her 20 points. “She sees the floor really well. She did so again tonight.”

Baraboo hit eight 3-pointers on Friday, while eight players put their name in the scoring column. On the other end of the floor, Gunther was the lone Golden Eagle to make multiple baskets. The junior made two 3-pointers en route to a 20-point night.