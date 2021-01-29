PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Baraboo turns up pressure, confidence to roll over Mauston

The Baraboo girls basketball team isn’t going to get another chance to play exactly like they did Friday night.
But the Thunderbirds hope to close out the season playing with the effort and confidence that they took to the court in Friday’s 82-30 home win over winless Mauston.
“The intensity that we played with,” Baraboo head coach Michael Behl said of what he wants to carry forward into next week’s games against rivals Sauk Prairie and Reedsburg. “The aggressiveness too. I want to see us flow to the basketball; get those 50-50 balls and really rebound and end defensive possessions. Then we can push the basketball and maybe get a good look, or certainly just set up our offense and give ourselves a chance.”
The Thunderbirds hit on all of those things Friday in a game that saw them score a season high, give up a season low, and get double-digit scoring from Maya White Eagle (24 points), Taylor Pfaff (20) and Caitlyn Frank (15).
The T-Birds (3-15) brought the action to Mauston (0-16), consistently putting on defensive pressure with an extended 1-3-1 zone and turning the turnovers into layups.
It took a little while for the T-Birds to find their rhythm, however, as Mauston senior Hannah Lemons hit a mid-range jumper to give the Golden Eagles an early 6-5 lead. It was their last lead of the night, as Emma Fluette answered with a go-ahead 3-pointer that sparked Baraboo’s 48-7 run to close the first half.
“That stuff’s contagious,” Behl said. “When one of your teammates starts knocking down shots, another knocks down a shot and then the confidence starts to flow throughout everybody on the team and they all feel confident shooting the ball.”
Much of it started on the defensive end, where White Eagle was causing trouble from the top of the zone while Pfaff, Frank, Jayden Ross, McKenzie Gruner and the rest of the T-Birds were waiting in the passing lanes.
“We felt like we could pressure them a little bit and create some turnovers, create some easy opportunities,” Behl said, noting that the T-Birds settled in after a rocky first two minutes. “I think after that first timeout, we regrouped and that’s really when we started to see turnovers come. That was good to see. That’s when we really started getting into a good flow and pulled away.”
On three straight possessions, Frank and White Eagle each stole the ball and laid it in, and Gruner recorded a steal and assisted White Eagle for a layup that gave Baraboo a 21-8 advantage with 11 minutes, 29 seconds remaining in the first half.
White Eagle, who scored 20 of her game-high 24 points in the first half, and Pfaff created scoring opportunities all night. Pfaff hit a pair of 3-pointers to give the T-Birds a 33-8 lead before Amellia Gunther, who scored 20 of Mauston’s 30 points, hit a triple to end the 20-0 Baraboo run.
But Baraboo kept coming, with White Eagle assisting Jaydnn Gruner for a layup to start another 22-2 run that ended when Fluette made a 3-pointer, her third of the half, to send the T-Birds into halftime with a 52-13 lead.
“Corner 3s, as we’ve learned, are tough to defend,” Behl said of the soft spot Baraboo found in the Mauston zone. “It’s nice to be on the other end, get some good looks and knock them down.”
The T-Birds’ 52 first-half points were more than they had scored in 11 of their first 17 full games. They kept coming in the second half, with Pfaff turning a steal into a tough, high-off-the-glass finish to give them a 65-13 lead with 13:54 to go.
“She read the passing lanes well and got some easy opportunities for herself and for her teammates,” Behl said of the sophomore guard, noting he’s interested to see how many assists she finished with to go along with her 20 points. “She sees the floor really well. She did so again tonight.”
Baraboo hit eight 3-pointers on Friday, while eight players put their name in the scoring column. On the other end of the floor, Gunther was the lone Golden Eagle to make multiple baskets. The junior made two 3-pointers en route to a 20-point night.
Baraboo hit a season-high point total for the second straight outing, also doing so in a 72-66 loss to Poynette on Jan. 23.