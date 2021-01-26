PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Baraboo's White Eagle relishing chance to play for hometown team

White Eagle, who was an honorable mention all-Big 8 Conference selection last season, is averaging 20.6 points per game as the ball has been in her hands much more than it was for a loaded Memorial team that compiled a 57-18 during her three years there. She has two 33-point games this season, reaching double figure in 13 of the 14 games in which she's played.

“I have more confidence and I have more drive to play really hard, because I’ve learned that you can’t take stuff for granted,” White Eagle said of how she's playing this winter. “Being in Madison taught me how to play with grit, and I’m able to take that from there to Baraboo. I just focus on playing hard, playing the best that I can and helping my teammates in the best possible way. I give them credit, because they set me up to get a lot of things done and put me in good positions. I’m just glad that I have a team that trusts me."

White Eagle likes to get out and go, relishing every chance to play despite having asthma and wearing a mask due to the pandemic.

“I like to play fast," she said. "I’m not afraid to go to the rim. I like going there, I use my body as an advantage sometimes. ... But I’ll hit the open 3. Stuff I need to work on is probably my mid-range, creating floaters.