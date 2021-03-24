PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Baraboo's White Eagle selected for WBCA All-Star Game

Maya White Eagle was one of 24 senior girls basketball players selected for the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 All-Star Game.

White Eagle, a Baraboo senior, will suit up for the South team, which will square off against the North in an event that pits teams from each division against one another. The Division 2 matchup will be one of five girls games played July 15 at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells, while the five boys all-star games will be held July 14.

White Eagle had a huge year in her lone season playing for her hometown Thunderbirds. After spending three seasons at Madison Memorial, White Eagle returned to Baraboo to average 20.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.5 steals per game on 50.7 percent shooting. She helped lead a young Baraboo team that went 4-18 and had its season ended with a 67-36 loss regional semifinal loss at Reedsburg, which went on to take second in Division 2.

White Eagle had scored 24 points in a 68-42 regional win over Portage on Feb. 9. The 5-foot-6 guard scored in double figures in 17 of her 19 games this season, including putting up a season-high 33 points in losses to Madison Edgewood and Poynette. A three-year contributor at Memorial, White Eagle surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career when she scored 19 points in a 76-35 loss to Reedsburg on Feb. 5.