PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Beaver Dam beats Baraboo to remain unbeaten in Badger North

The Beaver Dam prep girls basketball team did something Tuesday night that it hadn't done in years.
The Golden Beavers laced up their shoes coming off a loss to a team from Wisconsin, which hadn't happened since they lost to Green Bay Notre Dame in the 2016 WIAA Division 2 sectional finals. The three-time defending state champions easily bounced back from Saturday's 53-36 to La Crosse Aquinas, rolling to a 79-25 win over Baraboo on Tuesday night in a Badger North Conference game at Baraboo High School.
The contest was never in doubt, as Beaver Dam (14-3, 9-0 Badger North) jumped out to a 17-0 lead. Carley Burchardt, Natalie Jens and Maty Wilke all made 3-pointers during an opening flurry that saw the Beavers' defensive pressure create turnovers.
Baraboo (1-15, 0-9) ended its 9 minute, 30-second drought when senior Carly Moon hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to cut the deficit to 17-3. Autumn Klemm added a layup on the next possession, but the T-Birds never put a run together against a Beaver Dam team that consistently worked the ball around against the Baraboo zone.
Paige Hodgson scored on a post move, while Wilke turned two steals into layups to stretch the lead to 25-5.
Baraboo's Cece Oettinger assisted Klemm for a layup, then Jayden Ross made a jumper to pull Baraboo within 27-9. The Golden Beavers took over from there, continuing to press a tired Thunderbirds team that struggled to maintain possession.
Beaver Dam closed the half with a 15-0 run, including a final minute that saw Avery Stonewall score inside, Jada Donaldson make a layup and Stonewall grab an offensive rebound and put it back at the buzzer to give the Golden Beavers a 42-9 halftime lead.
Beaver Dam kept its foot on the gas pedal early in the second half, with Wilke sandwiching a 3-pointer between a pair of Burchardt baskets to open the half. The Golden Beavers eventually opened up a 61-9 lead, then cruised to stay unbeaten in the Badger North.
Wilke made seven field goals to finish with a game-high 17 points. Jens added 11 points for the Golden Beavers, while Donaldson and Hodgson had 10 points apiece.
Four T-Birds found the bottom of the net, as Taylor Pfaff scored 10 points, Moon had six, Ross had five and Klemm had four.
The game raised $400 for Coaches vs. Cancer. Beaver Dam head coach Tim Chase is currently on medical leave for an indefinite period after recently receiving a diagnosis that he has colon cancer.
Beaver Dam swept the season series, also claiming an 85-27 home win over Baraboo on Dec. 10.
