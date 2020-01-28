PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Beaver Dam beats Baraboo to remain unbeaten in Badger North

The Beaver Dam prep girls basketball team did something Tuesday night that it hadn't done in years.

The Golden Beavers laced up their shoes coming off a loss to a team from Wisconsin, which hadn't happened since they lost to Green Bay Notre Dame in the 2016 WIAA Division 2 sectional finals. The three-time defending state champions easily bounced back from Saturday's 53-36 to La Crosse Aquinas, rolling to a 79-25 win over Baraboo on Tuesday night in a Badger North Conference game at Baraboo High School.

The contest was never in doubt, as Beaver Dam (14-3, 9-0 Badger North) jumped out to a 17-0 lead. Carley Burchardt, Natalie Jens and Maty Wilke all made 3-pointers during an opening flurry that saw the Beavers' defensive pressure create turnovers.

Baraboo (1-15, 0-9) ended its 9 minute, 30-second drought when senior Carly Moon hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to cut the deficit to 17-3. Autumn Klemm added a layup on the next possession, but the T-Birds never put a run together against a Beaver Dam team that consistently worked the ball around against the Baraboo zone.

Paige Hodgson scored on a post move, while Wilke turned two steals into layups to stretch the lead to 25-5.